Kieran Trippier ‘committed to Newcastle’ despite Bayern Munich interest

Kieran Trippier says Bayern Munich’s interest is a “compliment” but insists he remains fully committed to Newcastle.
The Magpies reportedly rejected a bid from the German champions to pry the England international away from the north east this month.
Trippier reiterated that Bayern’s interest has not put him off from being an integral player for Eddie Howe’s side, insisting he wants to make history.
Speaking after Newcastle’s 2-0 FA Cup victory over Fulham, Trippier said: “It’s always a compliment when a team like Bayern come in for you but I want to make history with the club, win a trophy and help the club grow for as long as possible.
“I hope everybody knows my commitment to this club. It has not changed since I first arrived. It’s a transfer window, things happen, it’s not put me off or anything. I’m at Newcastle.
“Things happen in the background. I had loads of conversations with the manager, everything was positive, nothing has changed and I’m committed to Newcastle.”
Newcastle will need to sell players in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.
Trippier credited the professionalism of his team-mates despite several members of the squad drawing interest from potential suitors.
He added: “It’s a transfer window. The players are committed and nothing will change.
“We have a great squad, I’ve spoken about the togetherness in our group. Nothing will take us off track.
“Loads of rumours go round and it didn’t put us off tonight.
“We can only focus on what we do on the pitch and what goes on in the background goes on in the background.”
