Kevin Danso: Tottenham pip Wolves to sign defender

The 26-year-old had attracted plenty of interest in the January transfer window and had agreed to join Wolves before Spurs were able to hijack the move on Saturday night, according to reports.

Danso was understood to be set for a medical at Wolves, but Tottenham moved quickly and will bring in the Austria international on loan with the transfer set to become permanent this summer for a fee in the region of 25million euros (£20.9m).

It is a welcome boost for Ange Postecoglou, who watched Radu Dragusin become the latest player at the club to suffer an injury during Thursday’s 3-0 win over Elfsborg.

Postecoglou has been without first-choice centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for the majority of the last three months and was in desperate need of reinforcements in defence.

Danso is no stranger to English football, having started out in the MK Dons academy before joining Augsburg as a teenager.

An unsuccessful loan spell at Southampton followed in the 2019-20 campaign, but over the last few years he has impressed in Ligue 1 with Lens.

After 128 appearances for Lens, Danso will get another chance in the Premier League and aim to help Tottenham salvage their campaign with trophy success still possible in the Carabao Cup, Europa League and FA Cup.