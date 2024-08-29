Sporting Life
Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Bournemouth complete loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper

By Sporting Life
14:16 · THU August 29, 2024

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Kepa spent last season on loan at Real Madrid and became available for a move away Stamford Bridge after being told he was not in new manager Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans for the current campaign.

The Spain international, who is the world’s most expensive keeper following his £71million move to Stamford Bridge from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues.

“We are delighted to bring a player of Kepa’s calibre to Bournemouth,” chief executive Neill Blake said

“We were aware of his availability and were keen to take the opportunity to bring him to the club on loan.

“We believe he will be an exciting addition to our talented goalkeeping department.”

