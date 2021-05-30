Kevin De Bruyne leaves hospital with fractured nose and eye socket

The 29-year-old playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday evening following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

The Chelsea defender was booked for the challenge on De Bruyne, who left the field in tears at the Estadio do Dragao.

City boss Pep Guardiola was unsure about the severity of the injury after the match, with De Bruyne providing an update on the issue on Sunday morning.

“Hi guys just got back from the hospital,” the Belgium international posted on Twitter.