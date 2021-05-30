Sporting Life
Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne
Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne leaves hospital with fractured nose and eye socket

By Sporting Life
14:09 · SUN May 30, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne is out of hospital after suffering a fractured nose and eye socket during Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

The 29-year-old playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday evening following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

The Chelsea defender was booked for the challenge on De Bruyne, who left the field in tears at the Estadio do Dragao.

City boss Pep Guardiola was unsure about the severity of the injury after the match, with De Bruyne providing an update on the issue on Sunday morning.

“Hi guys just got back from the hospital,” the Belgium international posted on Twitter.

“My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.”

It's unclear if De Bruyne will be fit for the start of Euro 2020.

