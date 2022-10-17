Benzema took the top prize for the first time, finishing ahead of Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in third place.

Benzema helped Los Blancos win the Champions League, defeating Liverpool in the final.

“To see this prize in front of me makes me really proud. It was a childhood dream for me and all the work I have done, I never gave up,” he said after collecting the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

“I always had in my mind that anything was possible, when I was not in the France team I never stopped working hard.

“I am really proud of my journey here. It was not easy, it was a difficult time and also for my family as well.

“To be standing here today for the first time, I am happy for my work and will keep going.”