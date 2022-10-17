Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or, with Alexia Putellas capturing the women's equivalent.
Benzema took the top prize for the first time, finishing ahead of Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane with Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in third place.
Benzema helped Los Blancos win the Champions League, defeating Liverpool in the final.
“To see this prize in front of me makes me really proud. It was a childhood dream for me and all the work I have done, I never gave up,” he said after collecting the 2022 Ballon d’Or.
“I always had in my mind that anything was possible, when I was not in the France team I never stopped working hard.
“I am really proud of my journey here. It was not easy, it was a difficult time and also for my family as well.
“To be standing here today for the first time, I am happy for my work and will keep going.”
Barcelona and Spain midfielder Putellas topped the women's vote ahead of England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr in third place.
It was a second successive victory for Putellas, who missed out on appearing at Euro 2022 after suffering a knee injury on the eve of the tournament.
“I am very happy to be back here. Winning last year’s prize pushed me to get even better,” Putellas said on collecting the trophy at a gala ceremony in Paris.
“Injuring my knee in July, I did not think it would be possible (to win this award).”