"He is playing against us."

An awkward, infamous incident in Real Madrid’s 2020/21 Champions League campaign. Trailing by two goals at half-time of a crucial group game at Borussia Mönchengladbach in October 2020, Karim Benzema was caught on camera urging a teammate not to pass to Vinícius Júnior, an embarrassing and humiliating time for both players. Nineteen months and one public apology later, they enter this season’s final of the same competition as the most dynamic duo in world football.

Better than Kane and Son? For those with a predisposition to only watch the Premier League, think Harry Kane and Son Heung-min — but with greater production. And for those who believe a frankly ridiculous ‘tax’ should be applied to output occurring outside of that league, the pairing have produced moments of magic to aid unlikely advancements past PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. Of course, Benzema should be immune from such disrespect, playing a support role to Cristiano Ronaldo to perfection for years before taking the opportunity to shine as Real’s focal point himself. Shine he has. At the age of 34, this is Benzema’s best season. Indeed, the French forward is the Ballon d’Or winner in waiting.

It may well be the magnitude of a select few of Benzema’s goals that earn him the award, but he’s scored 42 goals from chances equating to 33.82 expected goals (xG) in La Liga and the Champions League this term, an incredible return that has led Real to a domestic title and a European final. Goals aren’t the only perk he provides, however. Benzema’s movement and link-up play might be the best in the business at his position. A total of 14 assists across the two competitions — from 12.33 expected assists (xA) — displays how willing he is to supply sufficient service for teammates to prosper. Both Benzema and Vinícius have benefitted greatly from the relationship the duo has developed following the sour scene in the Mönchengladbach tunnel, with the pair’s outstanding metrics intrinsically linked thanks to the telepathic nature of their play this season. That looked a distinct impossibility just 19 months ago.

Vinícius no longer 'fictitious' Vinícius’ improvement is perhaps more surprising than Benzema’s Ballon d’Or bid. Previously branded with the nickname ‘Fictitious’ by Real fans, his on-field disappearing acts are a thing of the past, contributing plenty of goals (20) and assists (16) in La Liga and the Champions League. The Brazilian winger’s deeper understanding as to how to work with the brilliant Benzema is clear to see when comparing his shot map from this season to last.

Not only is Vinícius getting into better, repeatable positions for a player with such devastating dribbling skills, but his finishing has been a lot stronger, his 20 goals in the two competitions coming from chances equating to 18.52 xG. Presented with the touch map for this season, it's easy to see how much more trust Benzema has in him. Benzema predominantly operates in the half-space on Vinícius' side, the twosome very comfortable in switching positions to cause their opponents issues. The location of some of Vinícius' goals alone are evidence of that. Granted, Vinícius spends the majority of his minutes hugging the sideline, but that is understandable considering it is a successful starting point for his creative carrying abilities.

37 - Vinícius is the player to have created the most chances ending carries in the Top 5 European Leagues this season



Vinícius - 37

Allan Saint-Maximin - 32

Martin Odegaard - 29

Jack Grealish - 26

Ivan Perisic - 26



Instability

The 21-year-old has created the most chances from carries (37 in La Liga) than any other player in the big five European league's by some distance in 2021/22, recording 39 shots from such situations too. Add in the fact that Vinícius has fashioned a total of 29 chances in the Champions League this season, nine of which have ended in a Benzema attempt on goal, and nobody should bet against the duo wreaking havoc in the final. After all, the area in which they operate is Liverpool's weakness. Targeting Trent a key to Real victory Let's not forget, in the same UCL campaign as the incident between Benzema and Vinícius, Real Madrid knocked out a labouring Liverpool, scoring two of their goals by exposing Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite the Spanish club not being anywhere close to their current form.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be targeted again by Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior

Admittedly, Liverpool were woefully short on defensive options in the match-up held at Real's training complex, but a fit Virgil van Dijk is usually stationed on the other side of the defence, and the prospect of a pairing in finer, flying form is much higher this time around. Joël Matip or Ibrahima Konaté will be saddled with the assignment of helping Alexander-Arnold, who will most definitely need assistance given his serious defensive deficiencies. Of course, Liverpool will benefit at the opposite end. However, they essentially have the toughest task in football at the moment. Keeping Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior quiet is a responsibility that few have accomplished this season. After a rocky start to their relationship, the partnership is now positively purring — the most dynamic duo in the world.