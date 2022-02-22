Sporting Life
Our preview of Juventus v Villarreal with best bets
Our preview of Juventus v Villarreal with best bets

Juventus v Villarreal tips: Champions League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:26 · MON March 14, 2022

Jake Osgathorpe is +5.9pts in profit in the Champions League this season, and he previews the second leg between Juventus and Villarreal, with the tie finely poised.

Football betting tips: Champions League

1.5pt Juventus to win at 19/20 (General)

A 1-1 draw in Spain has left this tie in the balance, with these sides appearing to be evenly matched.

The first leg was a game of little quality and few chances (xG: VIL 1.06 - 0.41 JUV), but that was to be expected in a clash of two wily and cautious managers.

Unai Emery versus Massimo Allegri was always going to be a tactical battle, and so it proved in the first outing.

Juventus v Villarreal (agg: 1-1)

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Juventus 10/11 | Draw 12/5 | Villarreal 16/5

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

However, there is reason to be extra positive about Juventus' chances of winning this game on home soil, with the Old Lady in excellent form at present.

Juve are unbeaten in 15 Serie A matches, winning 10 of those, opting for a typically efficient style, shown by the fact that none of those wins have been by a wider margin than two.

They are looking like the Juve of old, a battling, experienced unit with a knack of eeking out narrow victories.

That spells trouble for a Villarreal side who haven't travelled well this season.

Sporting Life tipping record

The Yellow Submarine have won just three of 13 away games in La Liga this term, allowing 1.41 xGA per game in that time, while in Europe's premier competition they have conceded 1.95 xGA per away game.

That spells trouble, especially in Turin, and the price about JUVENTUS TO WIN looks a tad too big.

Juve are by no means the force of yesteryear, but they are trending back in a positive direction, shown by the fact they are just seven points behind league leaders AC Milan and finished ahead of Chelsea in the Champions group stage.

Expect a hard-fought, narrow home win in a game of few chances.

Juventus v Villarreal best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pt Juventus to win at 19/20 (General)

Score prediction: Juventus 1-0 Villarreal (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct at 1500 GMT (11/03/22)

