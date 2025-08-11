Justin Rose wins FedEx St Jude Championship to land 80/1 success for Ben Coley

Rose started the day a shot behind fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood and a shot ahead of world number one Scottie Scheffler, but it was US Open champion JJ Spaun who made the early move, opening the front nine in three under to join the mix.

Birdies at 16 and 17 saw Spaun set the club house target at -16, and his Sunday playing partner Scheffler fell one short of that despite birdying 18.

Fleetwood, still searching for his first PGA Tour win, was one over par and treading water until the 12th hole, where he birdied three of the next four to take the lead heading down the home straight, but once again fell short, failing to birdie the par five 16th and then bogeying the 17th to miss the play-off by one shot.

Rose was really struggling to get going in the final round, just like his playing partner Fleetwood, with the veteran one over par heading to the 14th hole.

From there, the 80/1 shot went on a remarkable birdie run, reeling off four in a row to tie Spaun and book his spot in a play-off.