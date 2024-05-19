Sporting Life
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives a speech

Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool fans to embrace future under Arne Slot

By Sporting Life
19:05 · SUN May 19, 2024

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Anfield to never stop believing and to welcome his successor Arne Slot like they welcomed him as “change is good”.

Speaking at a presentation on the pitch, made by owners John W Henry and Tom Werner, chief executive Billy Hogan and Sir Kenny Dalglish after the 2-0 victory over Wolves, the German addressed the crowd and offered a positive outlook on the future.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team. Change is good,” said Klopp, who sang the name of Slot to the tune of one of the songs the crowd sing about him.

“No one tells you to stop believing. This club may be in the best position ever – I’ve not asked Kenny if it’s ever: we have this wonderful stadium, wonderful training centre, we have you, the superpower of world football.

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust and since today I am one of you and I keep believing in you.”

