Julian Brandt next club odds: Leeds odds-on favourite for former Dortmund man

Leeds are the odds-on favourites to complete the signing of former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.

The 30-year-old is a free agent following the expiry of his contract with the Bundesliga club, leading to interest from across Europe. Brandt - who primarily plays as a number 10 or on either wing - made 307 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions, scoring 57 and assisting a further 70. He won the German Cup with Dortmund in 2021 while also being a part of the squad which finished as runners-up in the 2023/24 Champions League.

Daniel Farke is looking to add further recruits to his squad

Julian Brandt next club odds (via Sky Bet) Leeds - 8/11

Ajax - 13/10

Aston Villa - 2/1

Roma - 9/4

Newcastle - 5/2

West Ham - 9/2

Tottenham - 5/1

Galatasaray - 6/1

Besiktas - 15/2

Real Betis - 17/2 Market is 'club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 14:35 BST (27/07/26)

Leeds have already been active in the summer transfer window after welcoming another free agent in Harry Wilson from Fulham alongside forking out over £30million to bring in Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic from Serie A outfit Sassuolo. They've also in talks with Manchester City for goalkeeper James Trafford in a deal believed to be around the £40million mark. The West Yorkshire club are reported to be on the hunt for further reinforcements across the board though with Brandt seen as a top target. The other club who are said to have made an offer is Ajax, making them a 13/10 chance in the market to be Brandt's next destination. Wolves' Tolu Arokodare is on the verge of joining the Dutch giants though which could impact their financial power in getting a deal done. While Brandt may be without a club, he's likely to command a high wage.