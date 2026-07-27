Julian Brandt next club odds: Leeds odds-on favourite for former Dortmund man

Leeds are the odds-on favourites to complete the signing of former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.
The 30-year-old is a free agent following the expiry of his contract with the Bundesliga club, leading to interest from across Europe.
Brandt - who primarily plays as a number 10 or on either wing - made 307 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions, scoring 57 and assisting a further 70.
He won the German Cup with Dortmund in 2021 while also being a part of the squad which finished as runners-up in the 2023/24 Champions League.
Julian Brandt next club odds (via Sky Bet)
- Leeds - 8/11
- Ajax - 13/10
- Aston Villa - 2/1
- Roma - 9/4
- Newcastle - 5/2
- West Ham - 9/2
- Tottenham - 5/1
- Galatasaray - 6/1
- Besiktas - 15/2
- Real Betis - 17/2
Market is 'club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 14:35 BST (27/07/26)
Leeds have already been active in the summer transfer window after welcoming another free agent in Harry Wilson from Fulham alongside forking out over £30million to bring in Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic from Serie A outfit Sassuolo.
They've also in talks with Manchester City for goalkeeper James Trafford in a deal believed to be around the £40million mark.
The West Yorkshire club are reported to be on the hunt for further reinforcements across the board though with Brandt seen as a top target.
The other club who are said to have made an offer is Ajax, making them a 13/10 chance in the market to be Brandt's next destination.
Wolves' Tolu Arokodare is on the verge of joining the Dutch giants though which could impact their financial power in getting a deal done. While Brandt may be without a club, he's likely to command a high wage.
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