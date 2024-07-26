Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates

Julian Alvarez next club odds: Atletico Madrid favourites for Manchester City forward

By Tom Carnduff
10:24 · FRI July 26, 2024

Atletico Madrid are the favourites to complete the signing of Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez before the transfer window concludes.

The future of the World Cup winner is uncertain following reports that he has asked for a move away from the Etihad.

The Athletic claim that Alvarez wants to depart for a warmer climate and a place where he will get more regular game time.

But City's asking price of around £75million in total, with near £60million of that being the 'base' figure and the remainder in add-ons, may put a lot of potential suitors off.

Julian Alvarez next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Atletico Madrid - 2/1
  • Chelsea - 5/1
  • PSG - 8/1
  • Liverpool - 12/1
  • Arsenal - 16/1
  • Barcelona - 20/1
  • Real Madrid - 20/1
  • Bayern Munich - 33/1
  • Tottenham - 33/1

*market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'
Odds correct at 1020 BST (26/07/24)

Alvarez has been a star despite limited game time following his switch from Argentinian side River Plate in 2022.

The 24-year-old has scored 36 goals and assisted a further 18 in 103 games for City, with 30 goal involvements in 67 Premier League appearances.

He's won the Premier League twice, the Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his short spell at the Etihad.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS