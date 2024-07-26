Julian Alvarez next club odds: Atletico Madrid favourites for Manchester City forward

Atletico Madrid are the favourites to complete the signing of Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez before the transfer window concludes.
The future of the World Cup winner is uncertain following reports that he has asked for a move away from the Etihad.
The Athletic claim that Alvarez wants to depart for a warmer climate and a place where he will get more regular game time.
But City's asking price of around £75million in total, with near £60million of that being the 'base' figure and the remainder in add-ons, may put a lot of potential suitors off.
*market is 'to sign for before 3rd September 2024'
Odds correct at 1020 BST (26/07/24)
Alvarez has been a star despite limited game time following his switch from Argentinian side River Plate in 2022.
The 24-year-old has scored 36 goals and assisted a further 18 in 103 games for City, with 30 goal involvements in 67 Premier League appearances.
He's won the Premier League twice, the Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his short spell at the Etihad.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.