Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham investigated by UEFA over gesture during Slovakia game

By Sporting Life
09:02 · TUE July 02, 2024

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a gesture he made after scoring a late equaliser against Slovakia.

The Real Madrid star appeared to gesture toward the Slovakian bench after his overhead kick brought England level in the dying seconds of injury time in Gelsenkirchen.

UEFA released a statement on Monday which said: “A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Bellingham posted on X about the gesture in the hours after the match, saying: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

The Football Association has also been charged over a “lack of order or discipline” from supporters and over fans lighting fireworks.

Albania player Mirlind Daku was given a two-match ban after being found guilty of four breaches of UEFA disciplinary rules earlier in the tournament, after he picked up a megaphone to lead his country’s fans in nationalistic chanting.

Based on how UEFA has dealt with similar offences to Bellingham’s in the past a suspension would be highly unlikely, and it may be that after seeking observations from the 21-year-old the investigator may decide there is insufficient evidence to bring a charge.

Bellingham’s goal forced extra time, with Harry Kane scoring England’s winner early on in the additional period to complete the comeback.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

