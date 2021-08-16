Sporting Life
Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham fined by German FA over comments about referee Felix Zwayer

By Sporting Life
13:10 · TUE December 07, 2021

Jude Bellingham has been fined €40,000 (£33,970) by the German Football Association (DFB) for his comments about referee Felix Zwayer after Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich.

The England international has been charged with “unsportsmanlike behaviour” and has accepted his punishment.

Bellingham, 18, questioned the appointment of Zwayer, who was banned for six months in 2005 for his part in a match-fixing scandal, after some controversial decisions in his side’s 3-2 loss.

Zwayer turned down Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty and later awarded Bayern a spot-kick after Mats Hummels was deemed to have handled in the area.

A DFB statement read: “The sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) fined Jude Bellingham with a fine of 40,000 euros in single judge proceedings after the DFB control committee had brought charges for unsportsmanlike behavior.

“The player of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has already agreed to the judgment, the judgment is now final.

“After the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich on Saturday, Bellingham said in a TV interview about referee Felix Zwayer: ‘You give a referee who has already match-fixing the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?’.

“As a result, he had questioned the referee’s impartiality and ultimately denied it.”

Robert Lewandowski converted Bayern’s 77th-minute penalty to clinch a 3-2 win at Signal Iduna Park, which lifted them four points clear of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

