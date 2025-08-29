Menu icon
Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho next club odds: West Ham favourites; Rangers and Leeds in market

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Fri August 29, 2025 · 2h ago

Struggling West Ham are the 15/8 favourites to be Jose Mourinho's next club following his departure from Fenerbahce.

The Turkish Super Lig side announced they had parted ways with Mourinho after failing to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League.

Mourinho oversaw 62 games at the helm following his arrival in June 2024, guiding them to 37 wins - a win ratio of 59.7%.

They finished second to bitter rivals Galatasaray in Turkey's top-flight last season with an 11-point gap established between the pair.

Jose Mourinho's next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • West Ham - 15/8
  • Nottingham Forest - 10/3
  • Rangers - 5/1
  • Leeds - 17/2
  • Burnley - 9/1
  • Fulham - 10/1
  • Manchester United - 16/1

Odds correct at 1235 BST (29/08/25)

Bookmakers Sky Bet have made West Ham the 15/8 favourites to be Mourinho's next club with the Hammers suffering a poor start to the new campaign.

Pressure is on Graham Potter to turn things around following three defeats from three across all competitions, which includes a 5-1 thrashing by Chelsea in their first home game.

Nottingham Forest are second-favourites with uncertainty still surrounding Nuno Espirito Santo's future at the club, while Rangers follow at 5/1.

Russell Martin
Russell Martin is already under huge pressure

Russell Martin's spell at Ibrox has delivered three draws across their opening three in the Scottish Premiership and they were embarrassed in a 6-0 loss to Club Brugge in Champions League qualifying on Tuesday - an aggregate score of 9-1 over two legs.

Leeds are an interesting name in the market. Reports in the immediate aftermath of their Sky Bet Championship winning season linked Mourinho with Elland Road, amid doubts over Daniel Farke's ability to adapt to the Premier League.

The Whites' season has began with a win over Everton but a 5-0 loss at Arsenal and a shock defeat on penalties to Sheffield Wednesday's youth side in the Carabao Cup has seen questions raised again.

A shock Mourinho return to Manchester United is made a 16/1 outside chance.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

