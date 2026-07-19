John Stones next club odds: Bayern Munich favourite for ex-Manchester City defender

German champions Bayern Munich are the current favourites to sign former Manchester City centre-back John Stones.

The 32-year-old is currently without a club following the expiration of his contract at the Etihad. Despite this, he made five appearances for England at the World Cup 2026. Stones managed 18 outings for City across all competitions last season yet a thigh injury saw him miss three months of the campaign. But his performances in North America have shown that he is still capable of competing at the top level.

John Stones next club odds (via Sky Bet) Bayern Munich - 13/10

Inter Milan - 9/4

Everton - 9/4

Arsenal - 4/1

Juventus - 6/1

AC Milan - 6/1

Napoli - 9/1

Liverpool - 16/1 Market is 'next club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 12:35 BST (20/07/26)

No side has been backed into an odds-on price at this stage but Bayern find themselves at the top of the market. Stones' England captain Harry Kane is thriving in Bavaria. He's netted 146 goals and provided a further 33 assists in 147 appearances for the club following his arrival in the summer of 2023. Another former Three Lions defender in Eric Dier also played for the club during a half-season period in 2024. Everton are the shortest price of the Premier League clubs to get Stones to put pen-to-paper. He joined City from the Toffees for a near £50million fee back in August 2016. One of the big movers in the market though is Arsenal whose price has more than halved in recent days. This may be down to the long-term injury to William Saliba in the World Cup.