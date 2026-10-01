Jimmy's Punt 26/27: Staked 49pts | Returned 32.78pts | P/L -16.22pts | ROI -33% Football betting tips: EFL Saturday 12:30 - Chesterfield vs Tranmere 0.5pt Tranmere to win at 15/4 (bet365) Saturday 15:00 - Accrington vs Cheltenham 3pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 21/20 (General) Saturday 15:00 - Exeter vs Rotherham 2pts Rotherham 0.0 Asian handicap at 19/20 (bet365) Goalscorer Trixie's (Saturday 15:00) 1.5pts (Total stake) Andreas Weimann, Aribim Pepple & Jack Marriott to score anytime at 23/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt (Total stake) Weimann, Pepple & Marriott to score first at 267/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Graham Alexander's decision to jump ship was the hottest footballing news of the week - I can't think of anything else that's gone on. After taking Bradford from the doldrums of League Two to genuine League One contenders, he leaves the Bantams top of the third tier, jumping up two places into the Championship to return for his third spell at Preston. It has a whiff of Rob Edwards leaving Middlesbrough for Wolves last season. With the Championship only eight games old, despite sitting in 23rd, Preston are by no means doomed. But leaving Valley Parade, fans who adore you and a team 2/1 for promotion, for a side generally odds on to go down, just seems odd. Let’s see how it unfolds. Alexander’s former side feature in this weekend's column. I’ll be hoping their stoic defence can be breached by one of the EFL’s inform frontman with Trixie’s touted at 12s and 164/1. Goals and two away sides touted in the fourth tier as well.

Chesterfield vs Tranmere Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats The rule with Chesterfield is simple: when they are favourites, do not back them, and when they are outsiders, back ‘em. They’ve been favourites in the league six times this season and only won once (D2 L3), failing to win on both occasions when they were odds on. They’ve gone off 2/1 or better twice as well, winning both games.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook

It’s all part of Paul Cooks’ charm, he’s created a team as unpredictable as his vocal cords - and it was the same last season. The Spireites went off odds on 15 times in League Two last term and dropped points on eight occasions. They went off at 2/1 or bigger nine times and won four of those games. So, given the prices of the 1x2 Saturday lunchtime, I rather be with TRANMERE TO WIN at 15/4.

Accrington vs Cheltenham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE can be backed at odds against here, that is the bet. Accrington have only failed to score in two league games this term, only kept one clean sheet and conceded multiple goals on seven occasions. They welcome Cheltenham on Saturday. Only Barnet have netted more goals in the fourth tier than the Robins (16) and only four teams have conceded more goals than them (12). They’ve played eight games, seven have seen this bet click.

Exeter vs Rotherham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Since Jayden Wareham left, Exeter have only scored one goal in five League Two games. They weren’t a one man team but losing a striker of that calibre is obviously going to have an impact - I mean he scored 19 times for a side relegated from League One. The Grecians are still creating chances, generating 4.16 xG, but not taking them. They’ve been fine margin all campaign, with only one of the Devon outfits eight league games settled by a two or more goal margin, five of which have seen a goal or fewer.

So, whilst I think ROTHERHAM’s price to win is tempting, I’ll be taking them 0.0 ASIAN HANDICAP at a shade of even money. This is essentially the same as backing draw no bet, just at a marginally bigger price. The Millers have only lost twice this season, once against Cheltenham in their first game and the other at Bristol Rovers. And despite a tough schedule, boast the fifth best xG difference (4.7) in the division.

Goalscorer Trixies Accrington vs Cheltenham : Andreas Weimann at 13/2 & 9/2 (Saturday, 15:00)

: at 13/2 & 9/2 (Saturday, 15:00) Leyton Orient vs Plymouth : Aribim Pepple at 11/2 & 15/8 (Saturday, 15:00)

: at 11/2 & 15/8 (Saturday, 15:00) Reading vs Bradford: Jack Marriott at 9/2 & 13/8 (Saturday, 15:00) Three bagmans are kicking off in tandem on Saturday in League One and League Two so I’ll be combining them in a FIRST GOALSCORER TRIXIE and a separate ANYTIME GOALSCORER TRIXIE. A few seasons ago I might have just done an e.w. first goalscorer trixie but bet365 recently changed their place terms to payout at ⅕ odds which is why it is better to do separate bets and split stakes accordingly.

Anyway, it’s back to the Crown Ground where ANDREAS WEIMANN looks a touch big to score as Cheltenham head to Accrington. It’s a game where I fancy goals, so it makes sense to back a player who has netted four in his last four appearances (0.69 goals per 90) and was plying his trade in the Championship last season. The next leg comes as Plymouth head to Leyton Orient. Visitors frontman ARIBIM PEPPLE has netted three in his last four, taking his EFL tally to 24 (0.49 goals per 90) and will fancy his chances of adding this tally at Brisbane Road. Richie Wellens’ side have only kept one clean sheet in the league at home, conceding twice against Sheffield Wednesday and three goals against Wycombe and Barnsley.

Is there any stopping him! 🔥



Jack Marriott with another brace for @ReadingFC ⚽️⚽️#FEFL pic.twitter.com/Zy4JoK7vRo — Fantasy EFL (@FEFLOfficial) September 19, 2026

The final stop is the Madejski where Reading host Bradford. JACK MARRIOTT is the tout - who else? He’s scored 24 league goals across his last 27 starts since he left Wrexham, which is insane. Fitness is his issue. But to the best of knowledge he currently has a clean bill of health. The caveat with this selection is the visitors defensive record. Top of the league (15 points), fewest goals conceded (3) and the lowest xGA in the division (6.6). Graham Alexander left for Preston this week though and took Chris Lucketti with him which could pour some cold water on their campaign.