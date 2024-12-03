Jimmy’s Punt: Staked 115.5pts | Returned 93.66pts | P/L -21.84pts | ROI -18.9%

Football betting tips: Premier League and EFL Saturday 15:00 1pt Youri Tielemans to be carded in Aston Villa vs Southampton at 11/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Tielemans and Tyler Dibling to be carded at 19/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Norman Bassette to be carded in Millwall vs Coventry at 5/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Bassette and Hutchinson to be carded at 20/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Bassette and Hutchinson to be sent off at 1000/1 (bet365) 1pt Marc Roberts to score anytime in Barnsley vs Birmingham at 14/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Crawley to win to nil vs Stevenage at 17/4 (Betvictor) 1pt Fraser Horsfall to score anytime in Stockport vs Exeter at 18/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Fraser Horsfall to score 2+ goals at 250/1 (Sky Bet) Sunday 15:00 0.5pt Femi Seriki to score anytime in West Brom vs Sheff Utd at 25/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

I am running out of ways to say the column is doing crap but that’s the bottom line and I cannot shirk away from the snowballing P/L. That’s the issue with touting big odds, more often than not you are made to look like a moron when it blows up in your face and doesn’t go the way you were expecting it to go. You can’t legislate for James Norwood missing an open goal from a yard out (as he did last weekend) and that’s the way it’s been going recently. To change approach now and abandon hope would be stupid, we’ve just gotta hunker down and stick to it. The most frustrating part is, we are consistently beating closing lines but as long as we continue to do that, we’ll get the rub of the green eventually.

Ahmedhodžić was sent off for violent conduct against Norman Bassette in the first-half 🟥😬 pic.twitter.com/wiQXfBbkQ6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 23, 2024

If Bassette does get the nod at the Den, his antics will not be well received. The 5/1 about him TO BE CARDED is a must but I’ll also be doubling it up with a SHAUN HUTCHINSON CARD as well as a small bet on the pair to be SENT OFF for good measure. CLICK HERE to back Norman Bassette to be carded with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to bet on Millwall vs Coventry with Sky Bet Jake Cooper is an injury doubt for the hosts and Japhet Tanganga is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in midweek. This should mean veteran defender Hutchinson slots into the heart of defence and I’d assume he’ll opt for a no nonsense approach to dealing with Bassette. Thomas Bramall is the referee and although he cannot be described as card happy, he has averaged four cards per game in the second tier since the beginning of last season.

Barnsley vs Birmingham Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 5/2 | Draw 5/2 | Away 17/20 Birmingham have conceded six times from set pieces this season which is exactly 40% of their total, a percentage only Exeter (41.2%) can top, but more on them later. This would suggest Barnsley’s best chance of scoring on Saturday will come from dead ball situations, an avenue the Reds have exploited nine times already this season. MARC ROBERTS is their main threat scoring four times in the league and cup and his price of 14/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals against his former employers. CLICK HERE to back Marc Roberts to score anytime with Sky Bet

Crawley vs Stevenage Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 2/1 | Draw 2/1 | Away 5/4 CRAWLEY have turned a corner. It may not look like it at first glance taking 12 points in 11 games under Rob Elliott but his side have only lost one of the last seven League One games. The schedule has been tough as well. The Reds drew 2-2 vs Huddersfield, beat Rotherham 1-0 and Lincoln 3-0 over that period, limiting the opposition to very little. The trio had three ‘big chances’ (xG over 0.30) between them and averaged 0.13 xG per shot.

Stevenage head to Broadfield on Saturday, a notoriously toothless side especially on the road. In seven away games, Alex Revell’s men have only won once, scored just three times and had just three shots with an xG value higher than 0.30. Siding with the hosts TO WIN TO NIL Saturday looks like a big old price to me. CLICK HERE to back Crawley to win to nil with Sky Bet

Seriki was brought on at half-time in the Steel City Derby and played a major part in the shift in momentum. He got another 45 minutes against Coventry, played the 90 against Oxford and another 45 minutes against Sunderland on Friday. Watching him, his attacking output is obvious but it is only recently the numbers have started to reflect this. Seriki has notched up four shots in his last two appearances and an xG of 0.29. I doubt Wilder will trust him from the off against West Brom but this is certainly an angle to keep tabs on in the near future.