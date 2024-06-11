Football betting tips: Euro 2024 1pt Kai Havertz to be shown a card at 15/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Rodri to be shown a card at 5/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Kai Havertz, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Antonio Rudiger to be shown a cards at 425/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Rodri, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo Brozovic to be shown cards at 47/1 (Sky Bet) Further selections to follow when markets available... CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

A new directive has been brought in for Euro 2024 which only allows the captains of a nation to approach the referee, any other player does so at the risk of being booked. I for one applaud this premise, not just because I plan on taking advantage of it in the player card markets - how dare you. That is the thinking though. I’m touting the players, who do not captain their nation, to be booked across matchday one of the tournament. A word to the wise though, new directives tend to be strongly enforced early on before fizzling out pretty quickly.

I remember when they tried to push something similar at the start of the EFL season. Eight players were booked in the curtain raiser (Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton) and 65 cards shown across matchday one, dropping to 58 across matchday two, 56 on four and 51 by the tenth round of fixtures. You get the gist. We’ll have to strike while the iron’s hot in Germany. That’s the premise of the second edition of Jimmy’s Punt where I am touting a handful of player bookings in various combinations. No doubt it will blow up in my face when players avoid the new approach and the referee's cards remain firmly in their pockets. Nevertheless, I’ll be roaring on poor sportsmanship from Gelsenkirchen, where I’ll be spending the weekend having heard the pilsner pairs lovely with a card or two.

Team captains Albania - Berat Djimsiti

Austria - Konrad Laimer

Belgium - Kevin De Bruyne/Romelu Lukaku

Croatia - Luka Modric

Czechia - Tomas Soucek

Denmark - Simon Kjær

England - Harry Kane

France - Kylian Mbappe

Germany - Ilkay Gundogan

Georgia - Guram Kashia

Hungary - Dominik Szoboszlai

Italy - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Netherlands - Virgil van Dijk

Poland - Robert Lewandowski

Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo

Romania - Nicolae Stanciu

Scotland - Andy Robertson

Serbia - Dusan Tadic

Slovenia - Jan Oblak

Slovakia - Milan Škriniar

Switzerland - Granit Xhaka

Spain - Alvaro Morata

Turkey - Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Ukraine - Oleksandr Zinchenko/Taras Stepanenko/Andriy Yarmolenko

Germany vs Scotland Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 1/4 | Draw 9/2 | Away 19/2 Germany vs Scotland odds, form and stats in our new and improved live match centre Regardless of the new rule, KAI HAVERTZ’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD is simply too big at 15/2, the same bet is as short as 18/5 elsewhere. CLICK HERE to back Kai Havertz to be shown a card with Sky Bet The frontman notched up 11 cards in the Premier League this term but not just for foul play, simulation and time wasting were also part of his repertoire. Three of his cards were for arguments as well, so there is every chance he pushes his look with the referee on Friday.

BuildABet @ 425/1 Kai Havertz to be shown a card

Scott McTominay to be shown a card

Billy Gilmour to be shown a card

Antonio Rudiger to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet I also think SCOTT MCTOMINAY deserves a mention. Although the Manchester United man has not been nearly as cynical as Havertz in the Premier League this term, he will have his work cut out in the middle of the park for the Tartan Army. McTominay's price divides opinion with the bookies and his last two cards come for time wasting and an argument which is interesting. I just have an inkling he may fall foul of the new rule. Honourable mentions also go to Billy Gilmour (9/2) and Antonio Rudiger (11/2). Putting them alongside Havertz and McTominay pays out at 425/1 which certainly provides some interest for the curtain raiser.

Spain vs Croatia Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 10/11 | Draw 23/10 | Away 3/1 Spain vs Croatia odds, form and stats in our new and improved live match centre Luis de la Fuente has made Alvaro Morata the Spanish captain. I can’t quite put my finger on why but it doesn’t sit right with me, especially with RODRI and DANI CARVAJAL amongst La Roja’s ranks. From a punting point of view, it does mean the latter two run the risk of picking up cautions. Rodri is the standout price at 5/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Rodri to be shown a card with Sky Bet Eight yellows and a red card domestically this term alongside two in qualification - the midfielder is not exactly in the referees' good books. As the interview below shows, Rodri can be a bit of a spiky character if things don’t go his way and if there is one team in the tournament that can frustrate Spain, it is the vastly experienced Croatia.

🇪🇸 Spain's Rodri gives his verdict on his side's loss to Scotland



"It's the way they play...for me it's a bit rubbish. Because it's always wasting time. They provoke you. They always fall. For me, this is not football." 🗣️👀#EURO2024 | #SCOESP pic.twitter.com/MIgxOOA2Cl — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 28, 2023

BuildABet @ 47/1 Rodri to be shown a card

Dani Carvajal to be shown a card

Marcelo Brozovic to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet It should be a fascinating battle in the middle of the park between the Manchester City man and Croatia’s old guard. Luka Modric and MARCELO BROZOVIC started every game together in Croatia's middle three en route to Germany, the pair have a combined age of 69. The latter was carded twice, taking his international tally to 22 (0.27 cards per 90).