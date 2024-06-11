Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Royal Ascot IconRoyal Ascot
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jimmy's Punt

Jimmy's Punt: Euro 2024 tips and predictions for matchday one

By James Cantrill
11:01 · WED June 12, 2024

Football betting tips: Euro 2024

1pt Kai Havertz to be shown a card at 15/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Rodri to be shown a card at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Kai Havertz, Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour, Antonio Rudiger to be shown a cards at 425/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Rodri, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo Brozovic to be shown cards at 47/1 (Sky Bet)

Further selections to follow when markets available...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Sky Bet Euros offer B10G40 - https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-football-2024?sba_promo=ACQB10G8X5FB&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL_B10G40

A new directive has been brought in for Euro 2024 which only allows the captains of a nation to approach the referee, any other player does so at the risk of being booked.

I for one applaud this premise, not just because I plan on taking advantage of it in the player card markets - how dare you.

That is the thinking though. I’m touting the players, who do not captain their nation, to be booked across matchday one of the tournament.

A word to the wise though, new directives tend to be strongly enforced early on before fizzling out pretty quickly.

>>> use this link https://bit.ly/SL_Euro2024_betting_guide

I remember when they tried to push something similar at the start of the EFL season. Eight players were booked in the curtain raiser (Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton) and 65 cards shown across matchday one, dropping to 58 across matchday two, 56 on four and 51 by the tenth round of fixtures.

You get the gist. We’ll have to strike while the iron’s hot in Germany.

That’s the premise of the second edition of Jimmy’s Punt where I am touting a handful of player bookings in various combinations.

No doubt it will blow up in my face when players avoid the new approach and the referee's cards remain firmly in their pockets.

Nevertheless, I’ll be roaring on poor sportsmanship from Gelsenkirchen, where I’ll be spending the weekend having heard the pilsner pairs lovely with a card or two.

Team captains

  • Albania - Berat Djimsiti
  • Austria - Konrad Laimer
  • Belgium - Kevin De Bruyne/Romelu Lukaku
  • Croatia - Luka Modric
  • Czechia - Tomas Soucek
  • Denmark - Simon Kjær
  • England - Harry Kane
  • France - Kylian Mbappe
  • Germany - Ilkay Gundogan
  • Georgia - Guram Kashia
  • Hungary - Dominik Szoboszlai
  • Italy - Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • Netherlands - Virgil van Dijk
  • Poland - Robert Lewandowski
  • Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Romania - Nicolae Stanciu
  • Scotland - Andy Robertson
  • Serbia - Dusan Tadic
  • Slovenia - Jan Oblak
  • Slovakia - Milan Škriniar
  • Switzerland - Granit Xhaka
  • Spain - Alvaro Morata
  • Turkey - Hakan Çalhanoğlu
  • Ukraine - Oleksandr Zinchenko/Taras Stepanenko/Andriy Yarmolenko

Germany vs Scotland

Germany vs Scotland odds, form and stats in our new and improved live match centre

Regardless of the new rule, KAI HAVERTZ’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD is simply too big at 15/2, the same bet is as short as 18/5 elsewhere.

The frontman notched up 11 cards in the Premier League this term but not just for foul play, simulation and time wasting were also part of his repertoire.

Three of his cards were for arguments as well, so there is every chance he pushes his look with the referee on Friday.

Havertz

BuildABet @ 425/1

  • Kai Havertz to be shown a card
  • Scott McTominay to be shown a card
  • Billy Gilmour to be shown a card
  • Antonio Rudiger to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

I also think SCOTT MCTOMINAY deserves a mention.

Although the Manchester United man has not been nearly as cynical as Havertz in the Premier League this term, he will have his work cut out in the middle of the park for the Tartan Army.

McTominay's price divides opinion with the bookies and his last two cards come for time wasting and an argument which is interesting. I just have an inkling he may fall foul of the new rule.

Honourable mentions also go to Billy Gilmour (9/2) and Antonio Rudiger (11/2). Putting them alongside Havertz and McTominay pays out at 425/1 which certainly provides some interest for the curtain raiser.

Spain vs Croatia

Spain vs Croatia odds, form and stats in our new and improved live match centre

Luis de la Fuente has made Alvaro Morata the Spanish captain. I can’t quite put my finger on why but it doesn’t sit right with me, especially with RODRI and DANI CARVAJAL amongst La Roja’s ranks.

From a punting point of view, it does mean the latter two run the risk of picking up cautions.

Rodri is the standout price at 5/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

Eight yellows and a red card domestically this term alongside two in qualification - the midfielder is not exactly in the referees' good books.

As the interview below shows, Rodri can be a bit of a spiky character if things don’t go his way and if there is one team in the tournament that can frustrate Spain, it is the vastly experienced Croatia.

BuildABet @ 47/1

  • Rodri to be shown a card
  • Dani Carvajal to be shown a card
  • Marcelo Brozovic to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

It should be a fascinating battle in the middle of the park between the Manchester City man and Croatia’s old guard.

Luka Modric and MARCELO BROZOVIC started every game together in Croatia's middle three en route to Germany, the pair have a combined age of 69.

The latter was carded twice, taking his international tally to 22 (0.27 cards per 90).

Odds correct at 1000 BST (12/06/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal AscotEuro 2024
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo