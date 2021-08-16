The Bundesliga club made the announcement on Sunday, two days after the disappointing 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin on Friday night.

That loss leaves Leipzig 11th in the table, while they are already unable to qualify from their Champions League group ahead of their final group game at home to City on Tuesday.

American coach Marsch was appointed in the summer after Leipzig lost Julian Nagelsmann to Bayern Munich.

A club statement read: “RB Leipzig and head coach Jesse Marsch have mutually agreed to part ways. The decision is the result of an in-depth analysis and intensive discussions after the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin.

“Jesse Marsch will be released with immediate effect and assistant coach Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of the team ahead of the upcoming home game against Manchester City. A successor for Jesse Marsch will be announced in the near future.”