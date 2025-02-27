Jess Park’s first-half goal enough to earn England victory against Spain

It was the first time the sides had met since Spain beat the Lionesses in the World Cup final in the summer of 2023.

The visitors started strongly and nearly opened the scoring when Lucia Garcia caught the underside of the crossbar from a corner.

But it was Park who ultimately secured the Lionesses all three points, prodding home in the 33rd minute to hand her side a massive win over the side ranked second in the world.

Sarina Wiegman made just one change from the side that drew 1-1 in Portugal on Friday night, with Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton replacing Mary Earps.

The opening stages were dominated by Spain as Salma Paralluelo threatened from the left, dodging her way through white shirts before Millie Bright intervened to clear her close-range effort.

England briefly enjoyed a spell deep inside Spain’s half before the visitors won another corner and Garcia – who had Hampton beaten – clipped the crossbar.

The visitors came close again in the 20th minute when Claudia Pina had Hampton stretching, though the ball looked destined to skim over the bar.

England won a free-kick from a dangerous position on the left when Irene Paredes brought down Niamh Charles on the edge of the area and Lauren James finally gave Spain keeper Cata Coll something to do when her curling effort brought a save at the near post.

James then had another chance, this time from a brilliant long ball from Bright deep inside England’s half and forced Coll into another save from a tight angle.

England were at last growing into the game, and shouted for a penalty when captain Leah Williamson was dragged down by Laia Aleixandri, but with no VAR in play action carried on.

Park opened the scoring after some fine work by in-form Arsenal striker Alessia Russo, who carved through the Spanish defence then had an attempt blocked by Spain skipper Paredes.

The rebound fell favourably for Manchester City’s Park, who prodded home.

Spain looked to Paralluelo for a near-instant reply, but the Barcelona winger’s shot was wide, and Hampton denied Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati soon after.

England fended off a Spanish attack as the period came to a close, and there was a big save from Hampton to deny Bonmati from sending the sides into the break on level terms.

Hampton was called into action again shortly after the restart, sticking out a leg to block Garcia’s shot, before England broke back and Grace Clinton’s effort was saved by Coll.

The contest was briefly paused in the 52nd minute when the stadium lights went dark, and the sparky James forced Coll into another stop after power was restored.

Wiegman made a double change in the 64th minute, bringing on Chloe Kelly – earning her 50th England cap – and Nikita Parris, who was making her first England appearance since November 2022.

Paralluelo looked in prime position to equalise after she was released by substitute Athenea del Castillo, but she was closed down at the last by Bright and Keira Walsh.

Spain piled on the pressure, with substitute Leila Ouahabi next to test Hampton, then Arsenal forward Mariona Caldentey struck into the side-netting.

England nearly had a late second after Coll spilled the ball from a sharp James effort. Kelly battled for it on the line but the Spanish keeper smothered it just in time.

Spain never relented in five minutes of stoppage time, but England were just as resolute.