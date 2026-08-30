Jamie Vardy next club odds: Wrexham odds-on favourites to sign striker

Wrexham are the odds-on favourites to complete the signing of former Leicester striker Jamie Vardy before the transfer deadline closes on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old is a free agent so wouldn't have to complete a move by September 1, but Sky Bet make the Championship outfit 8/11 to be his club on that date.
Vardy spent the 2025/26 campaign with Italian Serie A outfit Cremonese although his seven goals and three assists in 29 outings couldn't prevent them from being relegated.
Despite his senior career starting in 2006, they were only his fifth club. The forward's longest spell came with the Foxes after signing in 2012 and departing following their drop to England's third tier in 2025.
His final game on May 18 was his 500th for the club, 13 years to the date after joining.
Jamie Vardy's club on September 1 2026 (via Sky Bet)
- Wrexham - 8/11
- Sheffield Wednesday - 13/10
- West Ham - 7/2
- Leicester - 17/2
- Any MLS Club - 17/2
- Sao Paulo - 17/2
- Birmingham - 12/1
- Hull City - 12/1
- US Cremonese - 18/1
- Fleetwood Town - 22/1
Odds correct at 10:45 BST (31/08/26)
Wrexham have welcomed five new faces to their squad this summer with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson commanding the biggest fee following his £8million switch from Sunderland.
Full-backs Jacques Ekomié, Danny Imray and Issa Kaboré and central midfielder Benjamin Whiteman are the club's other arrivals.
Sheffield Wednesday are next in the betting having been rumoured to be interested in Vardy's signature throughout the summer.
The striker, who is from Sheffield and a lifelong fan of the club, was released by the Owls at the age of 16. Their most recent Sky Bet League One outing was a 7-2 thrashing of Bromley.
West Ham are made a 7/2 chance, while a return to Leicester is 17/2, as is a switch to the MLS or Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo.
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