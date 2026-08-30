Jamie Vardy next club odds: Wrexham favourites to sign ex-Leicester striker

The 39-year-old is a free agent so wouldn't have to complete a move by September 2, but Sky Bet make the Championship outfit evens to be his club on that date.

Vardy spent the 2025/26 campaign with Italian Serie A outfit Cremonese although his seven goals and three assists in 29 outings couldn't prevent them from being relegated.

Despite his senior career starting in 2006, they were only his fifth club. The forward's longest spell came with the Foxes after signing in 2012 and departing following their drop to England's third tier in 2025.

His final game on May 18 was his 500th for the club, 13 years to the date after joining.