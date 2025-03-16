Jamie Carragher: Newcastle wiped the floor Liverpool

“Newcastle didn’t just win today, they battered Liverpool really. Should’ve been three or four nil, Liverpool got a consolation at the end,” he told Sky Sports.

“I find it difficult to be too critical considering what this team are looking like they are going on to achieve this season, which was something not a lot of people expected.

“Liverpool were poor against Paris St Germain, but you can understand in terms of the opposition they were against.

“Newcastle are a good Premier League team, but they’ve absolutely wiped the floor with them. Liverpool’s legs have ran out of steam.”

Jamie Redknapp praised Newcastle boss Eddie Howe for the work he has done at the club.

“Eddie deserves it, he’s been a brilliant coach, he’s so forward thinking, the job he’s done here,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“At times they’ve had their hands behind their back as well because they haven’t perhaps had the finances everyone’s expected them to have but they’ve done it so well.

“What he’s done with Joelinton, Joelinton was – no disrespect – signed as a number nine and it didn’t work out for him. He’s turned into a midfield powerhouse and that’s such credit to the manager.

“Today they had no Anthony Gordon, no Lewis Hall and it didn’t matter one bit, they were absolutely brilliant today and fully deserved it.”