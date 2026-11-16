Jordan Pickford’s place in the England goal has gone unquestioned for a significant period of time.

Now, after boss Thomas Tuchel gave James Trafford both Nations League games against Spain, the debate is very much alive. Trafford’s display against the world champions on Sunday night has left plenty of supporters wondering whether he should hold on to the shirt. But are those calls justified based on what we've seen this season? His showings for Leeds suggest that could well be the case. Watch the full video below 👇

Who is the better shot stopper? Over ten top-flight appearances, Trafford has the best save percentage of any goalkeeper in the league at 84.09%. He also leads for goals prevented, with a figure of 4.42. Pickford’s numbers are solid enough but he sits further back. His 70% save rate and 1.42 goals prevented both place him eighth in the division. And what about distribution? With the ball at their feet, there is little to separate them. Trafford ranks 10th among keepers for passing accuracy at 64.29%, just ahead of Pickford in 11th on 62.69%. Trafford has also completed 80 long passes, placing him fifth, while Pickford has 67 and sits sixth. Dealing with crosses reveals a difference in approach. Only three goalkeepers have caught more crosses than Trafford, whereas Pickford ranks 12th in that category. The Everton man, though, is comfortably ahead when it comes to punching the ball clear.

James Trafford's double save vs Spain proved to be vital for England

The case for Pickford None of this erases what Pickford has given England. With 94 caps, he has rarely let the team down, and at 32 he still should have years remaining of performing at an elite level. Perhaps some of the debate comes from the fact that England have not had to face a decision like this in a considerable amount of time, simply because there hasn't been two goalkeepers of this standard competing for one place. What has Tuchel said? The England boss has previously made clear that Pickford is England's first choice goalkeeper, with Trafford getting games in the Nations League to gain experience in 'high pressure' contests. "The obvious save, where he deserves full credit, is the double save at the very end,” Tuchel told his post-match press conference. "Absolutely brilliant. There was a lot to do in the deep build-up as well, which he did very, very well, with everyone around him. When asked to discuss the choice between the two going forward, Tuchel instead opted to praise by Trafford by stating: "Very good. That's his job, to close the gap. We want competition in all positions. We need to see Trafford in high-pressure moments."