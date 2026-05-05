Jake's Predictions 25/26: Staked 513.50pts | Returned 550.69pts | P/L +37.19pts | ROI 7%
Football betting tips: Premier League
Saturday 12:30 - Liverpool vs Chelsea
2.5pts Virgil van Dijk 1+ total shot at evens (bet365)
***Saturday, Sunday and Monday bets to follow
Last weekend did not go to plan. We did not have a winner across Friday or Saturday, made a small profit on Sunday and made a small loss on Monday.
With just three gameweeks of the Premier League to go, there is no time to be disheartened.
There are some big games this weekend that cover both the title, relegation and European qualification, with an awful lot still to play for up and down the table.
We start at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime and end at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday in what is set to be a cracking gameweek of action that is, hopefully, full of winners.
Liverpool vs Chelsea
- Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Both Liverpool and Chelsea suffered poor defeats last time out, but the implications of those losses were far worst for the Blues than the Reds.
After a 3-1 loss at to Nottingham Forest, Chelsea are ninth in the table and now four points off sixth-place. It could well be their only route to European football is by winning the FA Cup.
Liverpool were beaten at Manchester United but remain fourth and know a win here will all-but secure Champions League football, and given how in disarray Chelsea are, a home win was extremely appetising at 9/10.
It's six straight league defeats for the Blues with just one goal scored, while Liverpool have won three of their last four at Anfield and 10 of 17 this season.
But, at even money we have to back VIRGIL VAN DIJK 1+ TOTAL SHOT on Saturday.
Chelsea have conceded the fourth most set-piece goals (16) this season and fifth-most set-piece xG (15.52), so are very vulnerable, and Van Dijk is a constant threat from dead-balls.
He's taken at least one shot int nine of his last 13 league games, averaging 0.71 shots per 90. He's scored four times already too, including the winner in the Merseyside derby recently, but the 7/1 to score anytime is a tad short and left of the staking plan.
Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 21:00 BST (06/05/26)
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