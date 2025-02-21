Jake's Predictions: Staked 362.75pts | Returned 384.30pts | P/L +21.55pts | ROI 6%

Oof. Last weekend was a tough one. A big loss with only two winning tips from 18 bets, effectively wiping out the profit made in the previous five columns. Let's move swiftly on, and with a midweek round of Premier League matches this week, we have the chance to bounce back quickly. Tuesday's tips have been added already with three really strong fancies at big-ish prices, while Wednesday tips will be added by 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Brighton vs Bournemouth Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

Home 21/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/5 This is a very tough game to call, with both sides looking good and challenging for European football. I'm going to go an official no bet here, but with a few small nods to fancies. Georginio Rutter can be backed at 11/10 to commit 2+ fouls, something he has managed in six of his eight home starts this season, while his price of 5/1 for a card also nearly made the cut given Michael Oliver is in charge (5.0 cards per game all comps). I was also tempted to back the upset, a Bournemouth win, given the Cherries exceptional underlying data away from home, but I can't trust them without Illia Zabarnyi, who was sent off at the weekend, and no recognisable replacement given Marcos Senesi is injured. Score prediction: Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

My favourite bet of the week - WILL HUGHES TO BE CARDED. The Palace midfielder has been booked nine times already this season, averaging 0.51 cards per 90, and he leads the league in fouls per 90 with 2.71.

On Tuesday he's up against a Villa midfield and front-line who draw a lot of fouls and cards, the likes of Morgan Rogers, Marco Asensio, Jacob Ramsey, Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Marcus Rashford, and with a good refereeing appointment in Sam Barrott (4.55 cards per game), Hughes could find his way into the book. The clincher for this bet is that Hughes is one card away from a two-match league suspension. That means timing is important for the Englishman, and should he get booked here he would miss games against Southampton and Ipswich before returning against Brighton in a big rivalry game. He won't want to miss that game, so this bet almost makes too much sense at a big price. It's worth stressing here that with a yellow card against Villa he wouldn't miss Palace's FA Cup game this weekend, with it being a league only suspension unless he get's sent off on Tuesday. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Wolves vs Fulham Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

Wolves have pulled five points clear of the drop zone after beating Bournemouth at the weekend. Vitor Pereira has steadied the ship, making the Old Gold much more solid, while they do have plenty of flair in forward areas. Flair isn't exactly the way I would describe new signing MARSHALL MUNETSI, but the former Reims man has caught the eye thanks to his positioning and just being a big old handful. Mainly a midfielder in France, Pereira has deployed the big number five as a striker, and while yet to score, his TO SCORE ANYTIME prices look too big. The Zimbabwean came on as a striker at Anfield and caused massive problems for the league leaders, taking two shots including a one-on-one, while in 90 minutes at the weekend against Bournemouth he took another two shots and was on the end of another big chance.

In total, including an FA Cup cameo, Munetsi has taken seven shots, hitting the target twice, with his chances equating to 1.52 xG, all in just 159 minutes of football. He's getting chances, and good ones, yet is still not being priced as a striker of a Premier League team that have been creating more chances of late. We can back him at 6/1, which looks massive. Score prediction: Wolves 2-2 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Chelsea vs Southampton Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT, Tuesday

Home 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Away 11/1 Chelsea have won just two of their last 10 league games, one more than bottom of the table Southampton who visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. The Blues are flapping, big time, going from title contenders to looking likely to miss out on European football altogether, now sat in seventh. Enzo Maresca's side are incredibly short in the 1X2, which says more about how bad Southampton are, but in terms of the betting, I'm drawn the Chelsea manager's namesake, ENZO FERNANDEZ to provide some value.