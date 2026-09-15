Jake's 26/27 Predictions: Staked 77.3pts | Returned 74.35pts | P/L -2.95pts | ROI -4% Matchday 5 previews - Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Brentford to score 2+ goals at evens (General) 1.5pts Jannik Schuster 1+ total shots 13/10 (Paddy Power, Coral, Ladbrokes) - min price 4/5 0.5pts Jannik Schuster 2+ total shots 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) - min price 9/2 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Last week was another good one for the column, with just shy of +9pts profit to claw us closer to parity after a poor start to the campaign. Forest did the business at Villa, Axel Disasi showed his clumsy nature, Reinildo couldn't contain Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka got his customary card against his former team. Sunday brought a Brighton win at Coventry and Rayan Cherki committing a foul before Leeds dismantled Newcastle on Monday to round off a good weekend. It's worth mentioning that the record at the top of the column doesn't reflect any winning tips that come about via Super Sub, with Cherki 2+ fouls at 4/1 another of those super sub winners that goes down as a loser in the P/L. For those wanting a tally that includes super sub winners, the column would be 9pts better off at +6.05, but for clarity and because some people may not be able to back the bets with super sub, bets are settled at face value. Onto this week then and it's the final gameweek before the first international break of the season. We have some cracking games to look forward to, starting on Friday with Brentford hosting Chelsea.

Brentford vs Chelsea Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats This will be a good game of football in which we learn an awful lot about both Brentford and Chelsea and what their respective ceilings are. Brentford remain unbeaten this season but with just one league win to their name while Chelsea were beaten at Arsenal and held at home to Hull in their last two outings. Xabi Alonso's side in fact lost the shot count and xG battle at Stamford Bridge against the side priced at 1/5 to be relegated before a ball was kicked. There is no doubting Chelsea's firepower, it's phenomenal and capable of scoring threes and fours on any give day, but their defence remains a massive issue, not helped by Moises Caicedo's continued absence. He would provide more protection than the backline is currently getting.

The Blues have played five games against Premier League teams this season and have conceded multiple goals in every single one of them. It's 12 goals shipped in that time at an average of 2.4 per game, with Chelsea conceding three times on two occasions. They are a massive liability defensively and on Friday face a very good Brentford team who have realistic ambitions of qualifying for Europe, with the Bees capable of landing multiple blows from a variety of different angles. Keith Andrews' side are an excellent set-piece team, Chelsea are not. The Bees are devastating in transition, Chelsea provide plenty of space to be countered. Brentford play direct to get up the pitch quickly, the Blues don't deal with direct football all that well.

It looks like a good match-up for the hosts to get back to winning ways, and while the general 15/8 available for a home win did appeal, as did a Brentford win and BTTS at 7/2, Chelsea's firepower is enough to put me off such a strong stance, so instead we'll just back BRENTFORD TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at even money. As mentioned, this bet has landed in all of Chelsea's games against top flight opponents this term, and it doesn't require the hosts to win the game. Andrews' men have scored two or more in two of their four league games to date and have averaged 1.83 xG per game this season. While JANNIK SCHUSTER didn't manage to register a shot for us last week, we are going back in again, with the price of 13/10 for 1+ TOTAL SHOT too big to turn down given Brentford's set-piece strengths and Chelsea's weakness in that area.