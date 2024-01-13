Jadon Sancho registered an assist on his second Dortmund debut

Jadon Sancho didn't take long to make an impact at Dortmund, registering an assist just 22 minutes after coming off the bench on his second debut for the club. Sancho, exiled at Manchester United by Erik ten Hag and sent on loan to the club he left for the Premier League, set up Marco Reus for Dortmund's second of the game.

Sancho 🤝 Reus



The substitutes combine to extend Dortmund's lead 🤩 pic.twitter.com/01fmgUTUEj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 13, 2024