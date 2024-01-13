Sporting Life
Jadon Sancho Dortmund

Jadon Sancho registered an assist on his second Dortmund debut

By Jake Osgathorpe
20:23 · SAT January 13, 2024

Jadon Sancho didn't take long to make an impact at Dortmund, registering an assist just 22 minutes after coming off the bench on his second debut for the club.

Sancho, exiled at Manchester United by Erik ten Hag and sent on loan to the club he left for the Premier League, set up Marco Reus for Dortmund's second of the game.

In three appearances and 68 minutes for United this season, Sancho failed to register a goal contribution, so this was a return to form upon his return to action in Germany.

He will be hoping to get a run of games under his belt now and replicate the levels we last saw when he was at BVB, the 20/21 season in which he scored eight times and made 11 assists in just 26 appearances.

