Jadon Sancho registered an assist on his second Dortmund debut

Jadon Sancho didn't take long to make an impact at Dortmund, registering an assist just 22 minutes after coming off the bench on his second debut for the club.
Sancho, exiled at Manchester United by Erik ten Hag and sent on loan to the club he left for the Premier League, set up Marco Reus for Dortmund's second of the game.
In three appearances and 68 minutes for United this season, Sancho failed to register a goal contribution, so this was a return to form upon his return to action in Germany.
He will be hoping to get a run of games under his belt now and replicate the levels we last saw when he was at BVB, the 20/21 season in which he scored eight times and made 11 assists in just 26 appearances.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.