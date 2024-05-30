Jadon Sancho: How on-loan Manchester United man has reignited his career

Jadon Sancho's resurgence has been a huge surprise to people on these shores, with the winger mocked and written off after being admittedly disappointing for Manchester United since signing for a huge fee.

That he was signed after missing a key penalty in the Euro 2020 shoot-out probably had a bigger affect on him than many may believe. The abuse he received in the aftermath clearly knocked him for six, and understandably so. His confidence was dented before his move to Old Trafford, where he would go on to be misused and misunderstood. A move back to Dortmund this season was such a smart one for the Englishman, not only from a footballing perspective, but from a personal one too. After he was quite literally ostracised by Erik ten Hag, made to train with the youth team, Sancho didn't look himself on or off the pitch. The fun, bubbly and confident character was AWOL.

Hopefully, Rashford and Sancho can be this ecstatic back at United next season. I wouldn't be shocked if Sancho channels his inner prime Ronaldo against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final! pic.twitter.com/tvG4TpVSOz — Dredd (@dreddlala) May 30, 2024

Sancho needed to recapture himself, and a move back to Germany has done just that, with the Englishman once again smiling and joking, enjoying both life and his football. The positive change is there for all to see, both on and off the pitch, and it could yet yield a Champions League success. Home comforts While he may not be from Germany, he has undoubtedly made a home in North Rhine-Westphalia where he feels supremely comfortable and confident in himself. That appears to be even more important with a player like Sancho. He needs minutes in his legs to find a rhythm on the football pitch.

He also needs his team and teammates to believe in him, and at Dortmund, they have every confidence in him being a game changer. He is given free reign to wreak havoc and try to beat and commit defenders, with his dribbling ability proving incredibly important during BVB's run to the Champions League final. Statement performance In the first leg of the semi-final success over PSG, Sancho completed 13 dribbles, 10 more than the next best (Barcola - 3), losing the ball just once. It's that kind of directness and security that he was bought for in the first place.

And it's the trust that Dortmund have in him that makes him shine bright in the yellow shirt. He had 11 touches in the opposition box on that night, more than any other player on the pitch, yes, more than Kylian Mbappe. The Germans feed him the ball. Sancho was fierce in arguably the biggest game of his career to date, making a mockery of the calls from Manchester United fans that he 'doesn't get stuck in or put himself about'. With 14, he won six more duels than any other player. He was man of the match on that night, and a week later, while not as explosive, he still completed the joint most dribbles of any player in Paris despite coming off after 67 minutes. Sancho's comeback While the goals and assists haven't come in their droves since moving back to Signal Iduna Park (2 goals, 2 assists), his instructions are quite clearly to be a creative force for the team, while being a direct nuisance with the ball at his feet. His expected assists (xA) per 90 average of 0.32 sits in the 84th percentile of all wingers across Europe, as does his chances created per 90 (2.36). Sancho completes 3.4 dribbles per 90, which ranks him in the 90th percentile, while he is dispossessed just 0.85 times per 90 (80th percentile).

If we compare his displays at Dortmund to those at Manchester United last season, it's quite clear that he is told to be more direct, attempting and completing far more dribbles, which is ultimately playing to his strengths. United and Ten Hag clearly weren't using him right. Dortmund certainly are. Final challenge Sancho has already made a statement, that Ten Hag was wrong to sideline him, but wouldn't it be fitting if he were to sign off his loan spell with a Champions League trophy? It's a tough ask against arguably the best team in Europe on Saturday, but if Dortmund are to cause what would be an upset, then the man not wanted in Manchester will be key.

Jadon Sancho's odds vs Real Madrid (via Sky Bet) 1+ shot on target - evens

1+ foul committed - 7/4

2+ tackles won - 15/8

3+ total shots - 2/1

2+ fouls won - 3/1

1+ assist - 9/2

1+ shot on target outside box - 5/1

To score anytime - 6/1

To be carded - 8/1 Odds correct at 0930 (31/05/24)