He burst on to the scene as a 16-year-old in 2008 and little over two years later was an England international.

Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal, collecting two FA Cup winner's medals, but like his career since, his time in north London was blighted by injury.

Following spells with West Ham and Bournemouth he joined Danish club Aarhus in February, making 14 appearances before announcing his retirement via a social media statement.