Former England and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has retired at the age of 30.
He burst on to the scene as a 16-year-old in 2008 and little over two years later was an England international.
Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal, collecting two FA Cup winner's medals, but like his career since, his time in north London was blighted by injury.
Following spells with West Ham and Bournemouth he joined Danish club Aarhus in February, making 14 appearances before announcing his retirement via a social media statement.
The high point of what at the time was a fledgling career came in 2011 when a man-of-the-match display saw Wilshere outshine legendary Barcelona trio Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets to help Arsenal to an unlikely win in the Champions League.
But he has only managed to feature in at least 30 league games in a single campaign once, last enjoying a season as a regular starter while on loan at Bournemouth in 2016/17.
His latest stint in Dorset saw him manage just nine starts in the Sky Bet Championship.
The last of his 34 England caps came in the humiliating 2-1 defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016.