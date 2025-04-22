Jack Wilshere named interim Norwich boss after Johannes Hoff Thorup sacked

Norwich have confirmed that former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will oversee their final two games of the season as interim head coach.
The Canaries parted company with Johannes Hoff Thorup on Tuesday with the club sat 14th in the Sky Bet Championship table.
Assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm has also left his position.
In a statement on the club website, Norwich's sporting director Ben Knapper said: "Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.
"I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward.
"We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers."
Norwich participated in the play-offs under David Wagner's guidance last season but the current campaign has left them 13 points adrift of the top six with just six left to play for.
Wilshere's only previous managerial experience was leading Arsenal's under-18s side for a two-year period before leaving in October to become a first team coach in Thorup's staff.
He'll be assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley, with the final day seeing him come up against former teammate Aaron Ramsey in the dugout as he is currently at the Cardiff helm.
