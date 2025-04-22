Jack Wilshere named interim Norwich boss after Johannes Hoff Thorup sacked

The Canaries parted company with Johannes Hoff Thorup on Tuesday with the club sat 14th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm has also left his position.

In a statement on the club website, Norwich's sporting director Ben Knapper said: "Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us make a change.

"I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward.