Former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, without a club since leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season, has joined Danish club Aarhus.
The 30-year-old has signed for Aarhus until the end of the season with an option to extend.
“I am at a point in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period,” Wilshere told the official Aarhus website.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity AGF has offered me and I will do everything I can to help the team move forward. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team.”
Aarhus sports director Stig Inge Bjornebye, the former Liverpool and Norway defender, said: “He (Wilshere) is in good physical shape, but of course lacks some match fitness.
“It will probably come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey.”
A 16-year-old Wilshere burst on to the scene in 2008 and little over two years later he was an England international.
The high point of what at the time was a fledgling career came in 2011 when a man-of-the-match display saw him outshine legendary Barcelona trio Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Sergio Busquets to help Arsenal to an unlikely win in the Champions League.
He went on to make 197 appearances for the Gunners, and collect two FA Cup winner's medals, but like his career since, his time in north London was blighted by injury.
Wilshere has only managed to feature in at least 30 league games in a single campaign once, last enjoying a season as a regular starter while on loan at Bournemouth in 2016/17.
His latest stint in Dorset saw him manage just nine starts in the Sky Bet Championship.
The last of his 34 England caps came in the humiliating 2-1 defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016.