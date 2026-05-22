Toney has played in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Ahli since helping England reach the final of Euro 2024, scoring 32 goals in as many games for them this season.

Just as they did two years ago, he and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins will act as striking cover for captain Harry Kane.

Harry Maguire is another experienced international omitted by Thomas Tuchel, with his Manchester United team-mate Luke Shaw missing out too.

John Stones is included though, despite making only 18 appearances for Manchester City this season.

Six defenders with no major tournament experience are named, with Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle) and Djed Spence (Tottenham) all making the cut.

There are another four players heading to their first Euros or World Cup, with James Trafford, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers and Noni Madueke called up.

It means this will be a debut tournament for almost 40% of the England squad.

There are no Liverpool players included, the first time that has been the case in an England squad at a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup.