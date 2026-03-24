Italy vs Northern Ireland tips, predictions, best bets and World Cup qualifying play-off preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifying 1pt Over 3.5 Northern Ireland corners at 2/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 GMT TV: BBC One NI/BBC Three/BBC iPlayer Live odds, form and stats

Ignore the noise. International breaks are enjoyable, despite what 'FOOTY BANTER LAD' on Twitter dot com wants you to believe when putting out their recycled content every few months. I struggle to believe how anyone could watch the scenes of the Republic of Ireland or Scotland on their respective final days and decide 'no, this isn't for me'. I'm sorry, but don't worry, Burnley vs Brighton is only a few weeks away now. Northern Ireland's qualification campaign saw them fall short in a four-team group but nine points gained from six outings, facing an opponent like Germany twice, is a respectable return. They're here due to their position in the Nations League - another competition which isn't as bad as the internet would have you believe. That, of course, makes them big outsiders in their quest for a World Cup spot with 16/1 the price on their progression through Path A.

Gennaro Gattuso would expect his Italy side to feature at the World Cup

Unfortunately, Italy should prove to be too tough of an opponent even if they're a shadow of their former self. Northern Ireland's only away win of the past two years came at Luxembourg - that game delivering the only goal the minnows scored all campaign. You also wonder how much attention and effort Michael O'Neill has been able to put into this contest given his part-time role with Blackburn in the Championship. Not only is he holding the dual position but Rovers are struggling for survival. Italy, though, a best price of 3/10 so there's little point backing them or even including them in the Thursday accumulators, unless you're happy with a short-priced multiple. I'm going to go with the likely game state and take NORTHERN IRELAND 3.5 CORNERS at a decent enough 2/1. After all, they're probably going to be chasing.

Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland secured their spot in the Nations League

It's a one-off game this with no second leg. Should they be behind later in the game, as the odds suggest, they have nothing to lose in searching for a goal back. They took three in the first-half when behind away in Germany, taking five in total, with four coming when narrowly losing to the same opponent at Windsor Park. The game in Slovakia saw two but then we have to remember they conceded in the final moments of that, a point would have been a solid return. Italy's quality should shine through in this game and book them a spot in the final, but Northern Ireland can play their part as they try to find a way back in.