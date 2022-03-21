Jake Pearson previews European champions Italy's World Cup play-off fixture against North Macedonia, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Undoubtedly the biggest shock of the World Cup qualification process was European champions Italy finishing behind Switzerland in Group C, though Roberto Mancini’s men certainly had their opportunities to pip the Swiss. Jorginho’s last minute penalty miss in their penultimate group game, against Switzerland, was a huge body blow for the Azzurri, as was their 0-0 draw away to Northern Ireland in their final group game, but there is still hope for the Italians. They host a North Macedonia side who finished second to Germany in Group J, their two defeats in qualifying coming against Hansi Flick’s men and Romania – they actually beat Germany away at the beginning of the campaign, when Joachim Low was still in charge of Die Mannschaft. Three successive defeats in their Euro 2020 group meant they exited their first major tournament in 27 years without a point, but they will be hoping to consolidate their recent upturn in form with qualification to consecutive major tournaments.

They will have to do it the hard way though, facing the European champions in this round, with a tie against either the previous European champions Portugal or Turkey awaiting should they progress past Mancini’s men. It is worth remembering however, that despite failing to top their group, Italy have lost just once in their last 41 matches – their 37-game unbeaten run prior to their 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Nations League in October the longest in the history of international football. The Azzurri have won 31 of their last 41, with 22 of those coming whilst also stopping the opposition from scoring – 70% of their wins across this period have been to nil. North Macedonia are no slouches in front of goal, netting 23 times in qualifying, but they are up against potentially the stingiest defence in international football, the Azzurri conceding a total of four goals on their way to Euro 2020 glory. With the hosts priced at as short as 1/6 to win this match in 90 minutes, the 4/5 about ITALY TO WIN TO NIL makes plenty of appeal and is a confident selection in this fixture. CLICK HERE to back Italy to win to nil with Sky Bet

