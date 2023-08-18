Luciano Spalletti has been announced as the new head coach of Italy, taking on the job following the resignation of Roberto Mancini.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has moved quickly to replace Mancini, who only informed them of his decision to step down on Saturday.

Spalletti left Napoli at the end of the 2022-23 season after guiding the club to the Serie A title. He will officially take up his role with the national team from September 1 ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said on the association’s website: “The national team needed a great coach and I am very happy that he has accepted leadership of the Azzurri. His enthusiasm and expertise will be crucial for the challenges that await Italy in the coming months.”

Italy’s other qualifying opponents are Malta and England, against whom they suffered a 2-1 home defeat in Naples in March. The Azzurri are scheduled to face England at Wembley on October 17.

Former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss Mancini took charge of Italy in May 2018 and led the side to 2020 European Championship glory at the expense of final hosts England at Wembley in July 2021.

However, Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup – a second straight absence from the tournament for the four-time world champions.

The Azzurri could only manage two third-placed finishes in the Nations League under Mancini, who since his resignation has been linked with a move to take up a coaching job in Saudi Arabia.