Real Madrid v Chelsea: Could this be Timo Werner's chance to shine?

Chelsea edged ahead in the race for the top four with a 1-0 victory over fellow Champions League hopefuls West Ham at the weekend.

Defence Chelsea’s main strength The result was built upon exactly what Tuchel has instilled in the opening months of his tenure - defensive solidity. Chelsea allowed chances equating to just 0.50 expected goals (xG).

In his 14 league games as Chelsea manager, Tuchel has seen his side concede more than 1.0 xG just once, with their xGA per game average of 0.56 the best in the league since his arrival. They have taken that form into Europe too, dispatching Atletico Madrid over two legs without conceding, while limiting Porto to little in the quarter-finals – especially in the second leg. It will be a difficult couple of games for Real. For all of this praise, and in fairness Tuchel has won 14, drawn five and lost just two of 21 games in charge, Chelsea’s attacking numbers leave a lot to be desired. To say they dominate the football in matches, they really don’t create as much as we would expect, averaging just 1.65 xGF per league game since Tuchel took over. Will Werner now come to life? Despite scoring in the league for the first time since November, all the talk on Saturday was about Timo Werner's miss at the London Stadium. That has been the story of his season. In 40 games across both the Premier and Champions League, Werner has scored nine times from chances equating to 15.7 xG, so he has been wasteful. CLICK HERE to view Timo Werner's player profile on Infogol

Timo Werner shot map | 20/21 Premier League and Champions League

However, his xG per 95 minutes of 0.49 is very strong, and shows that he is getting in good scoring positions regularly, something that, if he continues to do, means he will start scoring more frequently. Obviously it isn't just the fact that he gets in good scoring positions that makes him important to Tuchel's system. His movement is excellent, as his ability to stretch the opposition defence with his runs in the channel. Werner's aerial ability is underrated too, as is his hold up play. He has become the focal point of Chelsea's attack, while also being more than capable of playing behind a target man. He will certainly give Real Madrid's defence a lot to think about on Tuesday, and what better time to properly launch his Blues career than in a Champions League semi-final.

