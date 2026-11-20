Manchester United have done it again.

Mauricio Pochettino is in his 50s, which is too late to be in his peak. He was put out to pasture with the USMNT job, so he can’t be good enough for this one. He failed at Paris Saint-Germain and at Chelsea. He hasn’t stayed in a club job for longer than 12 months since he left Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. Pochettino never won a trophy in England and lost a one-horse race in France. His Chelsea conceded 63 goals in the Premier League, their worst-ever. Oh, and that hair is too long; it’s unserious.

Surveying the media response to Pochettino’s appointment you would think that Manchester United had just made an extraordinary mistake. Even at the more forgiving end of the spectrum the consensus is that Pochettino, having interviewed for the job three times previously, has been given it at the wrong time; that Man Utd have once again moved too late, hiring someone several years after their prime has ended. Other opinions are available, if you look hard enough, but negative takes are near-ubiquitous. What’s interesting about that isn’t the arguments themselves – they may well prove to be right – but the apparent eagerness to write off the new Man Utd manager before he has even arrived at Old Trafford. It says something profound about the state and status of Manchester United that so many hypotheticals can be written so quickly; that the knives are already out. Failure already lurks over Pochettino’s tenure, and while the media’s influence in these fragmented times has diminished considerably since the days of back-page splashes journalists still set the mood music, only more subtly. The ambient noise surrounding Pochettino will be set by those already undermining his authority, influencing, by stealth, the supporters who imbibe their thoughts in newspapers, podcasts, or social media feeds. There is nothing wrong with that, nor should journalists and pundits be expected to act any other way than to give their sincere opinions about Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino is taking over as the new boss of Manchester United

Nevertheless it reveals the depth of the cultural malaise at Man Utd that Pochettino – a man broadly liked and respected in England – is the first post-Sir Alex Ferguson appointment who does not arrive at Old Trafford on a wave of optimism. Ruben Amorim was talked about like he was the messiah after those eloquent long-form interviews in the winter of 2024, while even Erik ten Hag, who had his detractors, was met with far more hope than doubt. Perhaps Pochettino suffers from being too well known. Unlike the last four permanent Man Utd managers stretching back to Jose Mourinho’s replacement, all of whom were exotic and unknowable enough to have optimism projected onto their every move, Pochettino’s work has been consistently scrutinised ever since he first joined Southampton in 2013. It means everyone has an opinion on his tactics, his temperament, and his tangible achievements. Everyone believes they know Pochettino and, therefore, have a trustworthy position on how things will go for him at Man Utd. If that’s true, it only confirms that Man Utd has become the Impossible Job. An outsider doesn’t know the league, a Premier League veteran has too many flaws we already know about. An up-and-comer lacks experience, an experienced manager is past their peak.

Michael Carrick was sacked following a terrible start to the season

The noise, in other words, is simply too great, especially if the rumours about Man Utd’s toxic, leaky dressing room are accurate, because if the sense of disappointment surrounding Pochettino is already this high then it won’t take much for the players to soak up the media’s perspective and down tools. It already feels as though Pochettino won’t get a proper chance, not unless Man Utd hit the ground running, which seems unlikely given that his reign begins with a run of 12 games in 47 days over winter. That’s one every 3.9 days. We are collectively primed to see this as another bad appointment, as just the latest mistake in a failed operation. The endgame is already sewn into the beginning. Only a few elite managers could possibly work in those conditions and, judging by what’s being written about him this week, pretty much nobody believes Pochettino is near that level.