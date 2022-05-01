Even as it became clear that Mikel Arteta’s process was producing results this season, a piece of the puzzle was widely recognised as being missing.

Indeed, the Gunners have played much of the 2021/22 campaign without a consistent number nine. Eddie Nketiah, however, has stepped up in recent weeks. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure in January, plus Alexandre Lacazette’s impending exit as a free agent this summer, means Arsenal are expected to sign a new centre-forward once the transfer window opens. Until recently, Nketiah was another striker whose future at the Emirates Stadium was less than secure. Four goals in four games have changed perceptions of the 22-year-old, though.

Nketiah not just a goalscorer Even in the matches Nketiah hasn’t scored in, he has given Arsenal something different through the middle - he finished the impressive win over West Ham with the highest expected goals (xG) value (0.31) of any player on the pitch. Arteta wants more than just a goalscorer to lead the line. The Spaniard expects his centre-forward to press from the front, something Aubameyang was incapable of doing. He also likes his number nine to drop deep and play their role in build-up. This is largely why Lacazette was favoured for a period of the season. But while Lacazette is able in a deeper position, the Frenchman offers little in the way of penalty box presence - there’s a reason Arsenal fans have dubbed him ‘Lack-a-threat'. In contrast, the 18-yard area is primarily where Nketiah does his best work, as demonstrated by his brace in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Leeds United.

The way Nketiah scored both goals highlighted the qualities he possesses. The opener came from a goalkeeping error, but the 22-year-old was quick to close down Illan Meslier and force the mistake. The second, meanwhile, was a result of Nketiah’s spatial awareness and intelligence to hang back and give Gabriel Martinelli an angle from the byline. Nketiah’s second goal in particular showed how he has adapted his game under Arteta’s stewardship, first dropping deep to lay the ball back before making a run into the box. Aubameyang did the latter, but not the former, while Lacazette frequently does the former, but not the latter. At a deeper level, beyond the goals he scored, Nketiah’s performance was just as impressive, winning six duels and 100% of his tackles. The former Leeds striker also produced five shots from 30 touches, drew three fouls and completed 93% of his passes. The display highlighted the development in Nketiah’s game under Arteta.

Arteta's young Gunners Under Arteta, Arsenal have a core of young players that could sustain the club for years to come and the emergence of Nketiah as a Premier League-level goalscorer only adds to this. Martinelli (20), Martin Odegaard (23), Bukayo Saka (20), Emile Smith Rowe (21) and Nketiah (22) have now all registered at least 10 combined goals and assists this season. Martinelli’s understanding with Nketiah down the left side could give Arteta something to build around. The pair operate on the same wavelength, as demonstrated by Arsenal’s second goal against Leeds, with Martinelli keen to burst into space and Nketiah always looking ways to position himself as an option in that space. It could well be the case that Arsenal still target a top-level centre-forward this summer. The Gunners might not believe Nketiah’s sample size is large enough and consistent enough to anoint him their first-choice number nine for next season.