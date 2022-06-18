Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Women's Euros
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah signs new Arsenal contract

By Sporting Life
13:33 · SAT June 18, 2022

Eddie Nketiah has signed a new deal with Arsenal, ending speculation over his future.

The striker, 23, had been set to leave the club at the end of June but has now committed to a 'long-term' contract - the specific length of the deal has not been disclosed.

Nketiah has scored 23 goals in 92 games since makes his Arsenal debut in 2017 and ended last term by starting the Gunners' final eight matches, scoring five times.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: "I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him."

Latest transfer news and updates
https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/transfer-blog-latest-updates/175718

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS