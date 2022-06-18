The striker, 23, had been set to leave the club at the end of June but has now committed to a 'long-term' contract - the specific length of the deal has not been disclosed.

Nketiah has scored 23 goals in 92 games since makes his Arsenal debut in 2017 and ended last term by starting the Gunners' final eight matches, scoring five times.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: "I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him."