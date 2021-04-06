Arnaut Danjuma: Ready for another Premier League shot

You would be forgiven for forgetting that Arnaut Danjuma has played Premier League football already.

The young Dutch winger made 14 appearances and played just 700 minutes in the season which saw Bournemouth relegated on the last day of the 2019/20 season against Everton, despite winning. Danjuma was resigned to the bench that day, and finished the season failing to register a single goal involvement. Can Danjuma play at Premier League level? Bournemouth have had a tough time of it, relegation, a couple of different managers and inconsistency, and now there is a genuine risk they won’t make the Championship Play-Offs this season. If they fail to make the Play-Offs, there could well be a host of their best talent queuing up to leave Vitality Stadium. This includes Danjuma, who has been one of their consistent standout players this season. Danjuma has directly been involved in 14 goals this season, ten goals and four assists, if you include penalties won and converted. When we look at his expected stats, he’s registered 5.58 xG and 4.46 xA, a total of 10.04 expected goal contributions. He ranks 3rd in Bournemouth’s team among the midfielders and forwards who have played >500 minutes this season, behind Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas. If you were to remove expected goals from penalties, Danjuma would rank second.

Looking specifically at Danjuma’s attacking radar, we can see he’s a high volume dribbler. He averages 3.86 progressive runs and 7.54 dribbles per 90 mins, ranking among the best in the league. Furthermore, he engages in 13.66 offensive duels per 90, so not only does he dribble and progress the ball up the pitch, but he also attempts a lot of take-ons and attacking duels. In regard to his attacking output, he ranks among the top 20% of wingers for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) and successful attacking actions. He has an expected goal involvement (NPxG & xA) of 0.38 per 90 mins, meaning he should have more than one goal or an assist every three games.

Arnaut Danjuma's attacking radar

Despite only making 1.53 crosses per 90 minutes, Danjuma’s crossing accuracy of 22.22% is one of the lowest in the league. Bournemouth’s most frequent crossers are their fullbacks who play plenty of balls into the box from high and wide areas, so this isn’t an area where Danjuma needs to be particularly proficient. However, his crossing accuracy is very low and is an area for improvement. Furthermore, we know Danjuma is a high-volume dribbler and his success rate will be lower than other things due to the number of dribbles per attempts per game, but his success rate of 48% can also be improved. Which clubs would be interested in Danjuma? When we look at those teams who engage in a lot of dribbles and take-ons, there are three obvious fits — Wolves, Crystal Palace and Fulham. Only Manchester City rank higher than these clubs for such dribbling metrics. Although Wolves lost Diogo Jota to Liverpool in the summer, they still have the likes of Adama Traore, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence, all of which are similar to Danjuma. However, with Wolves, there is a need to be defensively solid out of possession and this is an area where Danjuma needs to improve, as he only engages in 2.33 defensive duels per 90. In regard to Palace, Wilfred Zaha is linked with a move away season after season, and there are definitely similarities between him and Danjuma. Both like to play from the left wing and come inside into the half space. They’re both high volume dribblers which have >0.35 expected goal involvements per 90, and they’re also both relieved of defensive duty and given the license to stay forward. With two years left on his contract at Crystal Palace there could be plenty more talk about his future this summer. Should he leave, Danjuma would be a good replacement.

Attacking radar comparisons between Lookman, Zaha and Danjuma

Fulham signed Ademola Lookman on loan from RB Leipzig in the summer and he’s been one of their best players this season. Similar to Danjuma and Zaha, he likes to play from the left and come inside. He averages 0.38 expected goal involvements per 90, the same as Danjuma, and there is a direct similarity between the players. Lookman will be going back to Leipzig in the summer regardless of whether Fulham stay up or not, but if they do stay in the Premier League, they could be shopping for a new left winger. Danjuma could be that player. Danjuma’s contract with Bournemouth runs until the summer of 2024, so in theory the club are in a strong position in relation to the player’s future. However, with the realistic chance of Bournemouth missing out on the play-offs, along with the financial challenges that COVID-19 has had on a lot of clubs, Bournemouth may look to cash in on some of their valuable assets. Danjuma wouldn’t be short of interest from Premier League clubs, and there are definitely some which would suit him well.