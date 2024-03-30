Ipswich vs Southampton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

For the first time since mid-August, Ipswich start a matchday at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table. There was some good fortune in the win over Blackburn - the only goal of the game coming as a result of a goalkeeping error - but it was a win that made it eight from their last nine in the league.

Dropped points for Southampton at home to Middlesbrough really does make this a must-win contest. They may hold two games in-hand over Monday's opponents but they currently sit ten points behind. Defeat could leave them 12 points adrift of the top-two at the end of the day. That would leave too much work to do with a limited amount of fixtures remaining.

What are the best bets? Portman Road has been an incredibly tough place for visiting sides this season. Only Leeds have picked up more points in home games, only Leeds have beaten them on their own turf. They were one of just five teams who avoided defeat. Should we be concerned that four of the teams from that five are in the top six? Maybe, but the momentum is clearly with the hosts as they look to capitalise on the fact that promotion is back in their hands.

We await to see how they react to the switch from being the hunter to the hunted. They've won their last four at home though, scoring at least three goals in each of those. They are the division's highest scorers in home games by far - a total of 53 in 19 games - with Southampton conceding three in recent away trips to Birmingham and Bristol City. It is a must-win for Southampton, but just because they have to, it doesn't necessarily mean they will. This should be the contest that ends their automatic promotion hopes.

BuildABet @ 22/1 Over 3.5 goals

Nathan Broadhead to score anytime

Backing plenty of GOALS has been a good method to follow in Ipswich's home games this season. Taking over 2.5 has won in 16 of 19, with over 3.5 coming in on 13 occasions - both are highs in the league. The value pick of Ipswich attackers may be NATHAN BROADHEAD who has a total of 12 goals, eight of which have come in games at Portman Road. If it does become end-to-end, backing BOTH TEAMS to see 6+ CORNERS is a nice addition to our multiple.

Team news

Ipswich are still dealing with a few injuries ahead of Monday's huge clash. Wes Burns and Brandon Williams won't feature here, while Janoi Donacien and George Hirst remain long-term absentees. Ross Stewart continues to be unavailable for selection for Southampton due to a hamstring injury, one which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Predicted line-ups Ipswich XI: Hradecky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Broadhead, Chaplin, Hutchinson; Moore. Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bree; Armstrong, Downes, Smallbone; Armstrong, Adams, Sulemana.

Match facts Ipswich Town are looking for their first league double over Southampton since the 2000-01 Premier League season.

Southampton are making their first league visit to Ipswich since August 2011, a game they won 5-2 thanks to goals from Rickie Lambert (x2), David Connolly and Adam Lallana (x2).

The only previous league meeting between Ipswich and Southampton on Easter Monday was in April 1965, a match won 2-0 by the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich have won one of their last 10 league matches played on Easter Monday (D5 L4), a 3-1 home win over Newcastle United back in April 2017 under Mick McCarthy.

This is Southampton’s first league game on Easter Monday since a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace back in April 2012.