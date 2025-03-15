Ipswich suffer Forest defeat as Wolves pull clear of relegation zone

Ipswich had kept things reasonably tight at home to Nottingham Forest until the visitors scored the opener, a goal typical of their deadliness from dead-balls, and then added two more before half-time.

The hosts were never able to recover and though a pair of late consolation goals got them deservedly closer, it came only after a fourth for Forest, who solidified their Champions League prospects with a 4-2 win.

Ipswich needed a favour from Southampton, whose only remaining ambition is surely to surpass Derby's record-low points total, but they're no closer to doing so following a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves.

Saints were better here, largely restricting their hosts and creating a couple of big chances of their own, but goals either side of half-time from Jørgen Strand Larsen were enough for the visitors despite Paul Onuachu's consolation.

While it was a day which clarified things towards the bottom of the table, a 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Brighton did anything but in the battle for Champions League places.

Forest were the winners, in a literal sense of course, and with second-placed Arsenal hosting fourth-placed Chelsea on Sunday, it's sure to be a big weekend for Nuno Espirito Santo's side whatever the outcome of that match.

Saturday afternoon's only other game was the winner-takes-nothing clash between Everton and West Ham where, fittingly, there was no winner. Jake O'Brien headed home from a corner in stoppage time to earn the home side a 1-1 draw their play merited.

In the evening, Brentford came from behind to secure a rare 2-1 away win at Bournemouth.

The result saw them climb to 11th and dent Bournemouth's own Champions League prospects. They're 10 points behind Forest with nine games to play.