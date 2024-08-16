Ipswich sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City and Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn for £9m

England international Kalvin Phillips has joined newly-promoted Ipswich on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who spent the second half of last season with West Ham, could make his debut in Saturday’s clash with Liverpool at Portman Road. “This is a day I’ve been waiting a number of weeks for now and I’m very happy to be here,” Phillips told the Tractor Boys’ website. “I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League.”

Phillips, who has 31 international caps and represented his country at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, has made only five top-flight starts since leaving boyhood club Leeds to join City for a reported £45million in 2022. Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, who guided the club to promotion last term, said: “Kalvin has much to offer us in terms of his qualities both on and off the ball, and he is a really humble and likeable character. “He has been a key member of a newly-promoted team in the Premier League before and of course made a big impression for Leeds United during that period.” Szmodics joins from Blackburn

Phillips was Ipswich’s second signing on Friday following the arrival of forward Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn for a reported £9million initial fee on a four-year contract. The 28-year-old scored 33 goals in all competitions for Rovers last season and has hit three in two matches so far this season. “There’s always been interest since I was a kid, but it just felt right this time with the challenge of the Premier League,” Szmodics told TownTV. “It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Premier League and I’ve always said to my friends, family and agents that I’ll get to the top one day. “There’s nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town. I am over the moon to be here and looking forward to the season ahead.”