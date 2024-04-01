Ipswich go top with late Jeremy Sarmiento winner over Southampton

Super sub Jeremy Sarmiento secured Sky Bet Championship comeback kings Ipswich a stunning 3-2 stoppage-time win against profligate Southampton to go back to the top of the table.

A packed Portman Road hosted this eagerly-anticipated Easter Monday encounter between a pair of sides pushing for a place in the Premier League next season. Che Adams and Adam Armstrong put Southampton on course for a much-needed win after Leif Davis’ stunning opener, but all too familiar wastefulness cost Russell Martin’s men dearly.

"Even for the Championship this is extraordinary!" 🤯



Ipswich Town have won it at the last! WOW! 😲 pic.twitter.com/oEXm6mQbYY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 1, 2024

Substitute Nathan Broadhead levelled and James Bree’s 85th-minute sending off for dragging back Davis made for a nervy final conclusion. Ipswich looked set to fall short but Kieran McKenna’s men never give up, epitomised by Sarmiento recovering from a slip to direct the ball home in the seventh and final minute of stoppage time to spark bedlam. As for Southampton, their continued inability to capitalise when on top means their faint automatic promotion hopes are now all but over.