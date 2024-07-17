Ipswich complete signing of Kosovo goalkeeper Arijanet Muric from Burnley

Ipswich have signed goalkeeper Arijanet Muric on a four-year deal from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The Swiss-born Kosovo international made 55 appearances for Burnley during his two seasons at the club, helping the Clarets win promotion in 2022-23 before featuring 10 times last season as they were relegated from the Premier League. Reports indicate that Ipswich will pay an initial £10m fee with a further £5m in add-ons.

The Manchester City academy graduate, 25, joins Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted Ipswich for their first top-flight season since 2002 following their runners-up finish in the Sky Bet Championship. “I’m excited to have joined the club and am looking forward to getting started,” Muric told TownTV. “I watched how the team played last season and feel the style will suit me very well, so this is the perfect move for me. Muric is Ipswich’s fifth signing of the summer so far, following Omari Hutchinson, Liam Delap, Ben Johnson and Jacob Greaves in switching to Portman Road. Ipswich start their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 17.