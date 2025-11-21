Inter vs Milan tips, predictions, best bets and Serie A match preview

0.25pt Both teams to have a red card at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Italian referee Simone Sozza has been dishing out the RED CARDS at a serious rate this term.

In five Serie A appearances, Sozza has sent five players off and brandished a total of 23 cards.

At 5/1 and 100/1, both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeal.

These prices are a chunk bigger than I expected, that said, the Milan derby has gone a bit tame in recent times.

Last season's league meetings had two and five yellow cards respectively and there hasn’t been a player sent off since the great bout of April 2024 where Theo Hernandez, Denzel Dumfries and Davide Calabria all got sent off in injury time.

Actually, that was only 19 months ago, with Sozza in charge on Sunday it could kick off. There’s also a big price in the player card market worth flagging.