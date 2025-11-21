Inter vs Milan tips, predictions, best bets and Serie A match preview

Football betting tips: Serie A
1pt Petar Sucic to be carded at 4/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pt A red card in the match at 5/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.25pt Both teams to have a red card at 100/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
TV: TNT Sports 1
Italian referee Simone Sozza has been dishing out the RED CARDS at a serious rate this term.
In five Serie A appearances, Sozza has sent five players off and brandished a total of 23 cards.
At 5/1 and 100/1, both A RED CARD IN THE MATCH and BOTH TEAMS TO HAVE A RED CARD appeal.
These prices are a chunk bigger than I expected, that said, the Milan derby has gone a bit tame in recent times.
Last season's league meetings had two and five yellow cards respectively and there hasn’t been a player sent off since the great bout of April 2024 where Theo Hernandez, Denzel Dumfries and Davide Calabria all got sent off in injury time.
Actually, that was only 19 months ago, with Sozza in charge on Sunday it could kick off. There’s also a big price in the player card market worth flagging.
After a spell on the bench, PETAR SUCIC has started the last three games for Inter so barring any last minute issues, he should continue in the middle of the park at San Siro on Sunday.
All told, he has played 539 minutes in the Italian top flight and picked up three bookings.
It’s such a tiny sample size, you cannot put much stock in his cards per 90 average (0.50), especially considering he only picked up two cards across 51 league appearances for Dinamo Zagreb.
His flurry of cards must be an indication that he is struggling to adapt to the league. He is committing more fouls per game (1.5) then he is completing tackles (1.4) per game.
The 4/1 TO BE CARDED is worth a poke in what will be his first taste of a Milan derby.
Odds correct at 1440 GMT (21/11/25)
