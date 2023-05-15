A little over 15 minutes on the clock, Hakan Çalhanoglu rattled the post from range and before Milan had a chance to clear the ball, Henrikh Mkhitaryan drilled an effort at Mike Maignan.

It remains to be seen how pivotal those misses will be.

Having stormed into a two goal lead, if either of those efforts went in, Inter would have put the tie to bed.

Instead, Milan can cling to some hope ahead of the final Derby della Madonnina of the campaign.

While it is unlikely, a two goal lead is not insurmountable.