Inter will draw on all their knock-out nous here and with that in mind James Cantrill has a 8/1 best bet.
1pt Andre Onana to be shown a card at 8/1 (Sky Bet)
A little over 15 minutes on the clock, Hakan Çalhanoglu rattled the post from range and before Milan had a chance to clear the ball, Henrikh Mkhitaryan drilled an effort at Mike Maignan.
It remains to be seen how pivotal those misses will be.
Having stormed into a two goal lead, if either of those efforts went in, Inter would have put the tie to bed.
Instead, Milan can cling to some hope ahead of the final Derby della Madonnina of the campaign.
While it is unlikely, a two goal lead is not insurmountable.
Inter will need to use every bit of their knock-out nous to progress here.
Their stopper, ANDRE ONANA, has made 52 appearances in the Champions League and Europa League, picking up eight bookings for his gamesmanship along the way.
With a total of 23 cards to his name at club level, and a further five internationally, I will be touting him TO BE SHOWN A CARD at the San Siro.
Milan rode their luck in the first leg but grew into the game, calving Inter's defence open twice in the second half.
Junior Messias squandered their best chance, Sandro Tonali’s deflected effort hit the post.
Inter will be looking to nip any sign of Rossoneri growing into this game in the bud and their shot stopper will take the initiative here.
A ploy referee, Clement Turpin, will not stand for.
He carded the Lens keeper for time wasting in his last game, as he did Ederson at the Allianz Arena and Lukas Hradecky against Atletico Madrid across his last four games in Europe.
Score prediction: Inter 0-0 Milan (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
Odds correct at 1540 BST (15/05/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.