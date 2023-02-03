Inter face-off with local rivals AC Milan in the Serie A on Sunday. James Cantrill preview's the game picking out his best bets.

The cynosure of Italian football takes place at the San Siro on Sunday evening where Inter Milan take on AC Milan. The stakes are not quite as high as when they met in Serie A last February, as the local rivals competed for the Scudetto. Milan edged a match that saw three goals and eight cards, three points that proved to be crucial and they finished two ahead of Inter to lift their first title in 11 seasons. With Napoli 13 points clear of second placed Inter, this clash is not played against as dramatic a backdrop as 12 months ago, though it should not make much difference.

The last two league meetings between these sides have seen a total of 15 cards, the Rossoneri were responsible for two thirds of them, winning the card count on both occasions. Stefano Pioli's side have been very cynical throughout the campaign. They are amongst the top 25% in the Italian top flight for cards accumulated, picking up 52, while only Napoli and Juventus have picked up fewer than Inter. Therefore, backing AC MILAN MOST BOOKING POINTS seems logical. Inter have averaged 1.9 cards per game this season and have racked up the most booking points in 40% of matches. Milan, on the other hand, have averaged 2.6 and won the count in each of their last three league games.

Davide Massa has the whistle for this one, a referee who has brandished an average of exactly six cards per game in nine Serie A appearances this season. With Massa overseeing proceedings, I think the player card market is worth delving into and OLIVER GIROUD's price of 4/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks very generous, especially considering the same angle is shorter elsewhere. In 1,177 minutes of Serie A action, the French frontman has picked up three yellows and one red, the most recent of which in his last appearance against Sassuolo.

