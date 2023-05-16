Martinez fired the only goal of a stop-start second leg to add to their 2-0 victory in last week’s opening instalment and Inter will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Istanbul on June 10.

Argentina’s World Cup winning-striker, who was outstanding throughout, pounced in the 75th minute as Inter clinched an eighth successive win in front of a crowd of 76,000 at the San Siro.

It secures their first Champions League final since 2010 – when Jose Mourinho masterminded the treble before leaving to join Real Madrid – and keeps alive hopes of lifting a fourth European crown.