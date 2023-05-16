Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Lautaro Martínez: Inter forward celebrates his goal against AC in the Champions League semi final
Lautaro Martínez: Inter forward celebrates his goal against AC in the Champions League semi final

Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan (3-0 agg): Simone Inzaghi's side reach Champions League final

By Sporting Life
22:16 · TUE May 16, 2023

Lautaro Martinez provided the finishing touch as Inter Milan cruised into the Champions League final with a 3-0 aggregate win over AC Milan.

Martinez fired the only goal of a stop-start second leg to add to their 2-0 victory in last week’s opening instalment and Inter will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Istanbul on June 10.

Argentina’s World Cup winning-striker, who was outstanding throughout, pounced in the 75th minute as Inter clinched an eighth successive win in front of a crowd of 76,000 at the San Siro.

It secures their first Champions League final since 2010 – when Jose Mourinho masterminded the treble before leaving to join Real Madrid – and keeps alive hopes of lifting a fourth European crown.

Read our preview of Wednesday's game: Man City v Real Madrid

Our match preview with best bets for Manchester City v Real Madrid

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS